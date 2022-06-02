WhatsApp will allow editing messages after sending them

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The action of edit messages after you’ve sent them It could arrive soon on WhatsApp. In this sense, it has been discovered that it is already working on the development of this feature by analyzing the source code of its test app.

To edit a message in WhatsApp, it would be enough to keep it pressed, the editor would be activated, and after saving the changes it would be shown to the recipients

As WABetaInfo has been able to find out, this option would already be present in a preliminary beta of the application and would work on both iOS and Android. It is an option that has been present in the competition for some time, since Telegram allows you to modify messages after having sent them since 2016. But it is not now a complete novelty in WhatsApp.

In fact, already in 2017, the WABetaInfo profile itself already echoed the appearance in beta 2.17.26 of the Android app of indications that pointed to the message editing function, a function that would later disappear from the beta and of which nothing would have been known again until now. Beyond that due to a security flaw and until it was fixed, in the summer of 2019 WhatsApp allowed messages to be modified.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.17.26: added the edit message feature! (DISABLED BY DEFAULT) #whatsappbeta pic.twitter.com/wYZ8PNtMtB — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 23, 2017

The introduction of this option for editing already sent messages would mean a certain revolution in WhatsApp, very restrictive in this aspect until now, since not only did it not allow this option, but also in the event that a user deleted a message already sent, the notification of said action appeared. In this way the receiver or receivers of the same would not get to know its content but they would see the notification that a sent message had been deleted.

In the case of Telegram, the option to delete already sent messages does not include any notification about said action and only when editing an already sent message is the indication shown that it has been edited after it was sent.

The option in which WhatsApp would be working would allow you to edit the messages by holding them down, and once the edition is finished, it would be enough to save it for the changes to take place. At the moment the work of WhatsApp seems to be in its early stages, so it would still take time for it to appear in a final version of the application.