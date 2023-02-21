WhatsApp for iPhone lets you be on a video call while using other apps

An interesting novelty for users who use WhatsApp from their iOS device. From now on, they will have a new option that will allow them to be in a video call without having to have the application open.

So if you are one of those who love multitasking, you will be interested in learning about this new dynamic that WhatsApp is bringing to the iPhone. We tell you what this update is about.

WhatsApp for iPhone now has support for PiP

This is an option that was released in the WhatsApp app for Android a long time ago, but it was still in beta for iOS. Now the stable version of the WhatsApp app for the iPhone is finally coming.

It is about the PiP mode, Picture in Picture, and the possibility of being in a video call while you scroll through other sections of the mobile. That is, you will not need to have the WhatsApp app always open without being able to do anything else while the video call lasts.

Just like with Android, when you join a video call and switch to PiP mode, you’ll see a floating window that you can move anywhere on the screen. And that way, you can check other apps on your iPhone, take notes, take a look at Instagram, search for information, etc.

Of course, at no time will the video call be paused, and your contact will always see you on the screen no matter what part of the mobile you have your attention on. And when you want to focus only on the video call, just return to normal mode and you’re done. This new option, support for PiP, is coming with the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS.

But if you don’t see it in your account yet, don’t worry, the Meta team commented that this feature, along with the rest of the new features in this version, will be arriving in the coming weeks.