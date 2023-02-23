WhatsApp beta: Edit sent messages feature appears on iOS

In September of last year we told you about a function under development on WhatsApp, which appeared within the beta channel on Android, which introduced the long-awaited possibility of editing messages that have already been sent. This possibility is quite normal with some of the main competitor applications, such as Telegram to name one, but continues to be lacking in the Meta-owned messaging service.

Indeed after that sighting on Android we never talked about it again, but now the feature is making a comeback as new signs of its ongoing development have appeared on iOS. Naturally, this is not the public version, but the one distributed through the beta program on the TestFlight platform and marked with the distribution number 2.22.23.73.

On Android we had seen that WhatsApp was working on improving the process that allows the application to update the message by saving its modified version, while here we have further details on what the feature will look like once it is active.