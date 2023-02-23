WhatsApp beta: Edit sent messages feature appears on iOS

In September of last year we told you about a function under development on WhatsApp, which appeared within the beta channel on Android, which introduced the long-awaited possibility of editing messages that have already been sent. This possibility is quite normal with some of the main competitor applications, such as Telegram to name one, but continues to be lacking in the Meta-owned messaging service.
Indeed after that sighting on Android we never talked about it again, but now the feature is making a comeback as new signs of its ongoing development have appeared on iOS. Naturally, this is not the public version, but the one distributed through the beta program on the TestFlight platform and marked with the distribution number 2.22.23.73.
On Android we had seen that WhatsApp was working on improving the process that allows the application to update the message by saving its modified version, while here we have further details on what the feature will look like once it is active.
As visible from the screenshot shared by WABetaInfothe editing action will be displayed in the context menu and modified messages will be marked with a label visible within the chat. The action will not be able to be carried out at any time, as WhatsApp will offer users up to 15 minutes to edit your text messages after sending. At the moment it seems that only the possibility of acting on text messages will be offered, but we cannot exclude that further developments will also allow the same operation for captions accompanying images, videos or even documents.
Also in this beta version the function is deactivated and we can only see the item in the menu, but it is not excluded that WhatsApp may decide to give life to a limited number test very soon. In that case it would be a tangible sign of imminent release, but we’ll talk about it as soon as there are further confirmations.
We remind you that the latest update of the public version arrived a few days ago and brought with it many new features, such as PiP video calls on iOS, the ability to add descriptive captions to shared documents and much more, as we reported in our article .