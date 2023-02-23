Mercedes-Benz presents big screen with TikTok and selfie camera

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the new 2024 E-Class interior, loaded with advanced technology, including a giant screen, TikTok and a selfie camera. The German brand is betting on technology with this new version, which will influence the rest of the model line.

The Superscreen display is one of the main features, which combines the standard central touch screen with a second screen in front of the passenger. The new software-centric architecture allows for much faster data flow and more advanced updates.

The MBUX infotainment system has also improved in speed and ease of use, allowing the driver to speak naturally without needing to say “hey mercedes«. The brand has installed multiple safeguards to make sure the driver is not distracted by the passenger screen. The system is only activated if the sensors in the passenger seat detect an occupant; otherwise, it acts as a screen saver.

The entertainment package Entertainment Plus adds a 5G connection and other connected services, as well as services of Cisco Zoom and Webex video conferencing, the Vivaldi browser, and the popular social network TikTok.

It also has a system 17-speaker Burmester surround sound and Dolby Atmos technology. The interior is also equipped with active ambient lighting, which is synchronized with music and can be customized via the MBUX software.

The car will be available in a hybrid version and a fully electric version, as part of the brand’s transition to electric mobility, with the goal of going fully electric by 2030.

It is clear that the trend is to have cars with a focus on connectivity, safety and driver comfort. The 2024 E-Class will be fully revealed in a few months, and is expected to mark a turning point in automotive technology.