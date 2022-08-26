WhatsApp beta changes camera shortcut after community testing

WhatsApp started testing the long-awaited Communities feature this week and even released some new options for groups. However, the new feature now takes up the old messenger camera shortcut.
So the folks at WABetaInfo found that the app started looking for a new place to position the camera icon. The novelty was discovered in version 2.22.19.7 beta for Android.
See below that the Communities tab is now at the top of the list, while the camera has been moved to the top and is next to the search icon.
The intention of the change is to keep a shortcut to the camera within WhatsApp, since many people like to take the photo first and only then choose who they want to send it to.
Also, this shortcut is still very important for the Status feature. For now, the novelty is being rolled out slowly and gradually among the beta audience that already has access to the Communities feature.
On another front, WhatsApp has also been working to bring the Status view to the conversations page and even wants to facilitate access to the privacy options of archived chats.
