WhatsApp beta changes camera shortcut after community testing

WhatsApp started testing the long-awaited Communities feature this week and even released some new options for groups. However, the new feature now takes up the old messenger shortcut.

So the folks at WABetaInfo found that the app started looking for a new place to position the camera icon. The novelty was discovered in version 2.22.19.7 beta for Android.

See below that the Communities tab is now at the top of the list, while the camera has been moved to the top and is next to the search icon.