What’s your favorite? Waze launches collection of themes to customize the application

Waze is an application that has already won several custom voices, including those of Kratos and Atreus from God of War, Halloween and even Ivete Sangalo to celebrate carnival. The new themes arrive with the feature Customize Your Drive which is launching today with a bunch of presets that customize multiple app items at once.

In addition to these, Waze has also provided themes based on the signs of users in the Zodiac package, allowing you to keep your mood in sync with your direction.

The new themes customize things like driving voices, Waze moods and the design of the cars shown on screen. One example is the Christina Aguilera theme, which features the singer’s voice and two types of icons: the motorcycle from the Dirrty clip and the pink pickup truck from Your Body.

The novelty is already available for Waze users in the United States and to access it, just open the Waze side menu and tap on Customize Your Drive. According to Waze, the change will be rolled out to more regions in the future, but there is still no forecast for it to arrive in Europe.