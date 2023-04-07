Snapchat adopts new protection measures to prevent inappropriate use of its chatbot

O snapchat added new measures to protect your chatbot based on ChatGPT. As you may already know, the company recently announced the My AI, which enables users to have conversations with artificial intelligence. But, some people have tried to trick the technology into answering questions that fall outside the app’s guidelines. With this, new tools are being implemented to improve the experience in this regard. For example, information is available for users’ parents to access, as well as an age filter to prevent the bot from inappropriately delivering responses to people. Snapchat itself spoke about the situation:

We will continue to use these learnings to improve My AI. This data will also help us to put in place a new system to limit the misuse of My AI. We’re adding OpenAI’s moderation technology to our existing toolset, which will allow us to assess the severity of potentially harmful content and temporarily restrict Snapchatters’ access to My AI if they misuse the service.





Still on the subject, the company stated that most cases of inappropriate responses were due to the fact that the chatbot repeated what some users said. In this sense, the inappropriate topics defined by the app include topics such as hate speech, misogyny, racism, bullying, drug use, violence, among others. Another measure announced by Snapchat is the blocking of anyone trying to use My AI for these purposes. In addition, the company stated that the bot is not a “real friend” and explained that it improves the technology based on the conversation history of users with the chatbot. The translator capable of overcoming Google launches an Android application: Deepl ready to download

Despite this, the company remains optimistic about the use of artificial intelligence applied to its resources. In this sense, it even came up with a background generator for users of the Plus version of the app. So stay tuned for more news that may come to the app related to the use of AI. In the meantime, check out the details on ChatGPT’s performance on Enem, shown in recent data.

