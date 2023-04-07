This is Moto G Power 5G, Motorola’s new for its range of cheap smartphones

Motorola has chosen today for the official presentation of the new Moto G Power 5G, the evolution of the affordable Moto G Power 2022 model, which includes an updated MediaTek processor with support for 5G connectivity, and a better screen, as main novelties.

Of course, this device has less autonomy, but still more than enough, and its price increases by about 50 dollars more, being in any case an economical range mobile device that more than one may be interested in.



More power and better screen

To begin with, this updated model has a 6.5″ IPS LCD screen at FullHD resolution with a permanent refresh rate of 120Hz (the previous model offered a 720p resolution with a rate of 90Hz).

In addition, the Moto G Power 2022 will come with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor, which will be accompanied by 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM, which may sound insufficient at this point, along with 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. , which are more common, where it also supports expansion up to 1 TB capacity through the use of a microSD card.

In the photographic section, the main 50MP sensor is maintained along with the 2MP Macro Vision camera, and the 2MP depth sensor. In addition, it has a front camera with a 16MP sensor, located in a perforation of the screen.

The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh which, according to the company, is capable of reaching up to 38 hours, being somewhat less than the three days that the previous model promised to reach.

This battery also has 15W fast charging support, although the company has chosen to include a 10W charger in the box. One aspect that some will be interested in knowing is that this model does have a physical headphone jack.

Android 13, with options for personalization, security and privacy

This model will come with Android 13 as the operating system, with its extensive customization options and more granular control over privacy and security, also including Moto Secure, where users will find the “vital security and privacy features of the device.”

Similarly, this model has Family Space, a safe space where, according to Motorola, children can learn and play, thus defining the possibilities that this feature offers to minors:

Set limits on screen time to promote healthy digital experiences, and control which apps are accessible so you can help keep unwanted or inappropriate content out of the reach of little ones. You can even create multiple profiles, so everyone can explore freely.

This model will start at $299, arriving in the United States on April 13, with the expectation of extending to Canada over the coming months, according to the company, without mentioning other markets at the moment.

More Information/Image Credit: Motorola