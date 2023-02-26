What is Meetup and how it works

- Advertisement -

Meetup is a mobile application with social network elements that allows you to meet people and organize groups and events on all kinds of topics. With Meetup you can attend meetings and organize walks, outings, presentations or meetings with people with whom you have common themes.

Social networks can be used both to meet the love of your life and to make friends or plan work meetings.

Unlike other platforms, on Meetup there are no personal or follow-up requests to other people. Being an app to meet people in general, the philosophy is to create and follow groups of people focused on themes, being able to organize face-to-face or virtual meetings from the same platform.

What is Meetup for?

In an ecosystem full of social networks and applications with different objectives, Meetup aims to help you find people with our same interests. From sports fans to fans of a musical trend or a political party. The word Meetup comes from the English language and translates as “meeting”, and refers to the function that this social app includes. in which events can be created to meet in person with the members of each group.

The only requirement to participate in the Meetup is to be at least 18 years old. It is a social app for adults with a wide variety of topics and that is mainly used in urban areas, large cities and provincial capitals.

How to create a Meetup account

For sign up for Meetup you have to complete a simple form through the application or the web version. When entering Meetup.com, the user must press the Register button and fill in our contact information and a password.

Meetup then sends a confirmation email to activate the account. Once activated, you can start joining the groups that you consider most interesting, or create your own meeting point for the community.

How to create an online event on Meetup

Meetups can be organized in physical locations to meet in person, or via videoconference for online meetings.

In the latter case, the steps to create an online event on Meetup are:

-Click on the New draft event option.

-It indicates in the title that it is an online meeting.

-Press the Make this an online event button to receive the link.

-Paste the link in the event description.

-Complete additional settings.

-Publish the event in your group.