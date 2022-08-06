What are the most common cyber attacks in the world and how to prevent them

​​attack. (photo: SDR Mexico)

The strategies of cybercriminals to access users’ personal information are varied and endanger the financial security of people who are not aware of how to protect themselves from these .

An Appgate report, a company dedicated to providing cybersecurity solutions, indicates that 4 types of fraud they are the most in 2022, so it is necessary to know how they are carried out and what users can do to protect their information and money from cybercriminals.

phishing

The most common fraud strategy used by cybercriminals and consists of impersonate identity from a reliable institution or company for the user to voluntarily share their information. According to the Fraud Beat 2022 report from the security company, this modality represents 80% of the incidents reported to the authorities and is one of the most sophisticated and realistic.

Phishing consists of supplanting the identity of a trustworthy institution or company so that the user voluntarily shares their information (Dissemination)

The data presented shows that more than 80,000 people They are victims of this scam and expose valuable data such as their personal and corporate information.

The vice president of sales for Latin America of Appgate, David López Agudelo, indicates that there are variants of this identity theft method, such as telephone calls (Vishing), exchange or duplication of SIM cards, and even QR codes.

stolen credentials

Login information for various accounts is a major target for cybercriminals. Obtaining this data implies the theft of money in the 100% of cases. According to the report, 61% of data leaks originated from compromised credentials and 25% of leaks came from this stolen data.

Obtaining passwords or access codes involves the theft of money in 100% of cases, so it is important that users strengthen their passwords and access. (TN)

It is recommended that users set different passwords for their accounts or profiles on the internet and do not share them with other people, it is necessary to use methods that strengthen securitysuch as multi-factor authentication or behavioral biometrics implementation.

data hijacking

Known as Ransomware, attacks of this style start in 20% cases of account access credentials that were compromised and it is almost impossible to recover from these cases of fraud.

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, a cybereconomics research company, the average number of losses as a result of data leaks was $2.56 million dollars52% more compared to 2020.

Ransomware or ransomware directly attacks users’ money and, at least 20% of the time, involves the theft of user credentials as well. (INCIBE)

Estimates indicate that, by 2031, the global amount will be approximately $265 billion of dollars.

device attacks

Cybercriminals have also focused on data from cell phones or tablets. In these cases, cyberattacks are in the form of mobile applications, SMS messages and QR codes of fraudulent origin.

41% of telephone companies have registered a increase in these types of incidents. through these modalities, while 23% of them have indicated having found fake accounts trying to pass themselves off as customers.

SMS messages are also used as a way to attack users’ cell phones to steal their information.

David López indicates that “the rise of mobile banking and the use of P2P applications to share data have increased the number of malware designed for these devices. In this way, it was detected 156,710 Trojans of mobile banking only in 2020″

need for protection

Appgate’s Fraud Beat 2022 indicates that 45% of businesses believe they are falling behind in the capabilities of attackers. That is why some possible solutions in which they are willing to invest are Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, multi-factor authentication, fraud detection and monitoring systems, and transaction monitoring.

78% of companies indicated that anti-fraud controls are one of the most desired features for the client in digital platforms

In addition, López assures that an efficient way to deal with cybercriminal methods is to strengthen the technological infrastructure and have “a strategic approach, aligning its fraud ion and education capabilities for employees, collaborators and consumers.”