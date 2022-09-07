TC Teaches: How to use an image or video as a background for Reels or Instagram Stories

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you’ve probably noticed that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your daily life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this daily routine, we present another tip; this time, for users! Learn how to use an as the for your post on and Stories below!

How to use an image or video as the background for a Reels or Stories

The darling of many Instagram creators, the "Green Screen" feature – native to the platform – allows Instagram users to create videos and photos for Reels and Stories using a photo or even a second video as a background. of your own recording. The only requirement, of course, is that the photo or video to be used as the publication's background is in your smartphone's image gallery; be it Android or iOS. Check out in the following categories how to carry out the process. With Instagram open on your device, drag the screen to the side;

Now, slide the bottom menu to the “ story “;

“; Drag the saved filters to the right until you reach “search effects”. Tap on that option.





Tap the search icon and search for “ Green screen “;

“; Tap on the option “ Green Screen ”, from Instagram itself;

”, from Instagram itself; Tap the save icon to add the effect to your gallery and tap the “ x ” to close the view.

” to close the view. On the following screens, close the menus and return to the Stories/Reels home screen.





Selected if you are going to make a Story or a Reels, look for the “ Green Screen ” in your filter gallery;

” in your filter gallery; Tap “ add media ” and, viewing your gallery, select a media from your device; If you have chosen a video, set the start and end of the video and tap “ Add ”.

” and, viewing your gallery, select a media from your device; Now, just film yourself to see the image chosen as the background. If desired, use pinching motions to resize your image or move it higher or lower.







There, you’ve learned how to put a background image on your Reels or Instagram Stories! With everything recorded, just share the result as usual!