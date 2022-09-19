HomeMobileiphoneThe Dynamic Island will come to all iPhone 15 according to an...

The Dynamic Island will come to all iPhone 15 according to an analyst

The iphone-14-pro-max-images-show-disadvantages-of-dynamic-island/">iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island it’s coming to the rest of Apple’s iPhone lineup next year, according to a well-known analyst.

The Dynamic Island has become one of the main claims of the new Pro models, but the non-Pro models still have the traditional notch.

In a post on Twitter on the display features of the iPhone 15 range, Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants states that the dynamic island “expected on 15 standard models”.

Young doubts that other major additions from the 2022 Pro models will make it to the non-Pro models in 2023. For example, a jump to is not expected «120Hz/LTPO in standard models», which rules out features like ProMotion and an always-on display.

Young insists that the “supply chain cannot support” such changes at the moment. “I do not think that BOE is ready forLTPO in 2023 at Apple scale,” Young reasons, adding that 2024 “would be a better bet.”

