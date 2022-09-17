HomeTech NewsCybersecurityConference on secure software development: Register now for heise devSec

Conference on secure software development: Register now for heise devSec

By Brian Adam
conference on secure software development register now for heise devsec.jpg
At the beginning of October, topics ranging from software supply chains to security in Rust and Go to post-quantum cryptography are on the devsec program in Karlsruhe.

 

The voonze devSec takes place on October 5th and 6th in Karlsruhe. In 2022, after three sold-out face-to-face events (from 2017 to 2019) and two well-attended online conferences (2020 and 2021), the conference will enter the sixth round. Again, the motto is “Secure software begins before the first line of code”.

The past year once again impressively demonstrated the pitfalls of software Development-with-jenkins/">development. Above all, Log4j and numerous dependency confusion attacks showed the vulnerability of the software supply chain. Your security is one of the core issues of voonze developer, iX and dpunkt.verlag hosted conference.

How to measure the speed of the Internet connection in macOS

voonze devSec 2022 is aimed at software developers and architects, project managers and team leaders as well as security and quality officers, in short: all those who have security in mind when developing.

Software supply chain, cryptography and programming languages

The voonze devSec program includes the following two-day lectures:

  • Security risk single-page applications
  • Type-Driven Domain Design: Use the Types, Luke!
  • Secure software supply chains with SBOMs
  • Post-Quantum Cryptography: Leaping into Practice
  • Automated security testing with open source
  • More than OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect: Hidden Features in Keycloak
Two lectures compare the security aspects of programming languages ​​and their ecosystems and two others are dedicated to Rust and Go. The opening keynote will be given by Professor Dennis-Kenji Kipker. Under the seasonally appropriate title “0zapftis – or why reasonable standards are required for secure official software development”, he takes a look at official software from the security aspect

Tickets for the voonze devSec are available for EUR 1099 (all prices plus VAT). Remaining tickets are still available for the three workshops “Security Risk Single-Page Applications”, “Cryptography” and “Software Supply Chain Security: Identifying, Evaluating and Managing Risks” for 549 euros each. There are also discounted combination tickets for the conference and workshop.

