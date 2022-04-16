Vivo X Note Aerospace Edition: Do you want a fragment of a lunar meteorite?

You liked Vivo X Note with yours huge 7-inch display? Or maybe you prefer the folding form factor of X Fold in order not to give up the big screen but to contain the dimensions? Well, if your choice goes to the classic and you opt for the former, you should know that on April 22nd there will be a very special flash sale. Too bad the event is only in China but so be it.

Well, what will be proposed on the official website and on the JD dealer is the version Aerospace Edition in all respects identical to the original one announced at the beginning of the week both in the technical characteristics and in the aesthetics, but which stands out for a detail that the “lucky buyers” will find inside the package: a fragment of lunar meteorite!

The keychain has a small glass sphere that holds the meteorite fragment.

The piece of achondritis it will be presented inside a small glass sphere in an “elegant” leather and metal key ring. Who wouldn’t want a piece of the lunar meteorite to carry in their pocket! For the rest, it was said, nothing changes. The fragment of the lunar meteorite makes what is already exclusive even more exclusive, at least in terms of price: in China Vivo X Note is in fact offered in its “basic” version 8 / 256GB at equivalent of 865 euros to get up to over 1,000 euros in 12 / 512GB format.

We briefly summarize the main technical characteristics of the smartphone below.

VIVO X NOTE AEROSPACE EDITION – TECHNICAL SHEET