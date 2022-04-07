Vivo X Fold, the foldout pinched on Geekbench one step away from launch

Expectations for the first Vivo folding are high: rumors at the end of March speak of an “almost perfect folding”, capable of putting together the best seen in the foldable world to date with some unusual and peculiar characteristics. To find out we will have to wait a few more days: the official presentation, in fact, is set for Monday 11 April. But in the meantime we already have some confirmations on the hardware side, since just like the “giant” X Note, too Vivo X Fold was found in the Geekbench databasethus allowing us to confirm some key features in advance of launch.

The device, corresponding to the “vivo V2178A” model, scored 1,223 in single-core and 3,335 in multi-core. And confirmation arrives that under the body, as anticipated by rumors, there will be the flagship SoC of the current Qualcomm catalog, or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU.

As for the RAM the device appeared on Geekbench is equipped with a budget from 12 GB: we do not know if other cuts will be foreseen, but it could also be the only option. Finally, as was to be expected, the operating system will be Android 12 from the first start.

For the sake of completeness, pending the launch of next Monday which will reveal all the features, below we report the alleged technical data sheet of Vivo X Fold. As for the aesthetic side, however, you can take a look at the latest renderings.

VIVO X FOLD: EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS