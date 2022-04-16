Vivo is not done yet: X80 and X80 Pro + are coming. Here’s what we know

In these days I live is a river in flood: and after the announcement of the folding X Fold, the gigantic X Note and the Vivo Pad tablet, it will soon remove the veil on two other novelties. We are talking about flagships X80 And X80 Pro +, which have just appeared in the Indian database of the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) under the codes V2144 for X80 and V2145 for X80 Pro +. A clear sign that the launch is now imminent, at least as regards the Indian market: we do not know, in fact, what Vivo’s plans are for the global market.

Vivo X80 is not shy at all, and has already shown itself both up Geekbenchconfirming to mount a SoC Dimensity 9000 by MediaTek (and side by side, in the device under test, with 12 GB of RAM), and on the Google Play Console (in this case, however, with 8 GB of RAM).



SPECIFICATIONS AND DESIGN

According to rumors circulating on the net, Vivo would have planned to present the device (together with its older brother X80 pro +) in China soon, and precisely on Monday 25 April.

From the appearance on the Play Console we can get more information on Vivo X80, which will mount a Full HD + display (should be a 6.8-inch AMOLED) with 1080×2400 pixel resolution and 440 dpi density, as well as being equipped with Android 12 already at its debut. But above all we can take a first look at the design smartphone, even if limited to the front: the appearance is that of a high-end device, with the large display bordered by thin and almost symmetrical bezels (the lower one seems slightly more pronounced than the others), selfie cam enclosed in a hole central and curved edges.

To complete the picture, awaiting the official presentation, however, we must turn to the rumors, which speak of a rear photographic compartment composed of a Sony IMX866 main sensor from 50 MP an ultrawide from 12 MP and one from 12 MP for portraits with 2x optical zoom. The selfie cam, on the other hand, should be from 32 MP.