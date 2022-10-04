HomeLatest newsEurope'Very complicated': Belgian business owners struggle with high energy bills

‘Very complicated’: Belgian business owners struggle with high energy bills

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 7da2176a 586b 5ca5 9ddb f46b6f29b4d7 7075056.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 7da2176a 586b 5ca5 9ddb f46b6f29b4d7 7075056.jpg
- Advertisement -

Emmanuel Liemans runs a successful bakery in Amay, Belgium but says running a business has become “very complicated” due to the rise in prices.

His energy costs recently tripled and he said he was shocked at the change in price.

“One bill for €36,000 was an adjustment for the year 2021, and then, they calculated the energy costs at €14,800 per month,” Liemans told Euronews.

- Advertisement -

For the time being, he has not paid it, hoping there has been a mistake made by energy supplier Engie.

“At some point, someone needs to do something to cap prices or reduce them… it’s not possible,” he added.

SpaceX wins the $117 million launch contract to explore Psyche’s heavy metal asteroid

- Advertisement -

It’s the same story for a local farmer who stopped at the bakery to deliver milk.

Arnaud Vandaele says his bills have risen from €1,500 per month to €9,000. Vandaele says he’s now forced to go the “anti-ecological route” by installing a power generator.

In nearby Huy, Euronews spoke to several people who said they were concerned about the energy crisis, with one shop owner, Justine, calling it the “talk of the town”.

- Advertisement -

She said people in Belgium have lost all their hope in the government and in European politicians.

Politicians have been meeting to approve emergency measures to address the crisis, but critics say they’ve been slow to act.

“It’s really an embarrassment,” one man told Euronews.

“We are wondering where we’re going to end up because we’re going to have to tighten our belts more and more.”

Watch the full report in the video player above.

Europe’s week: Energy woes continue and Queen Elizabeth II dies

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Galaxy A02 starts receiving October security patch update

Samsung has been prioritizing high-end devices when it comes to security patch updates. ...
Apple

Samsung plans to make 1.4nm chips by 2027

Samsung seems optimistic about the evolution of its semiconductor industry, and during the event...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.