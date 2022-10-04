Stadia: Customers are asking Google for a Bluetooth update for the controller

After the end of Stadia, the associated gamepads can only be used via cable. Users are now asking Google to unlock them for Bluetooth.

When Google shuts down its Stadia cloud service in January, all users will be reimbursed for their hardware expenses. The devices do not have to be returned at all. For example, if you bought a Stadia controller, you can keep it. The problem: Without Stadia, the gamepad only works to a limited extent. Users are now asking Google to end this with a software update.

Google’s Stadia controller is primarily designed for gaming via the cloud service of the same name. It therefore does not connect to the service via Bluetooth, but directly via WLAN. The built-in Bluetooth is only used for setup. There is currently no way to control local games with the Stadia controller via Bluetooth in the future.

Instead, the gamepad has to be connected to the playback device via cable – a cumbersome option that is not practical for many users. The US technology magazine Ars Technica reports that Google has the option of adding Bluetooth functionality later.

Bluetooth Classic could be unlocked

In fact, the Stadia Controller could theoretically also be connected to devices via Bluetooth Classic. But this option is not activated, as Google reveals in the small print on its website: “The product contains the Bluetooth Classic version. The Bluetooth Classic function is currently not activated,” it says there. But also: “It is possible that it will be activated at a later date.”

This is exactly what many users are now pushing for, including on Reddit. In this way, Google can prevent the gamepad from becoming electronic waste, writes one user. In fact, there is little that would speak against such an update – Google has already committed to fully refunding the purchase costs for the controllers without returning them.

Google Stadia will be shut down on January 18, 2023. Google justifies the step with disappointing user numbers. Google has already deactivated the Stadia Store, and the Stadia Controller can no longer be purchased either. Google now also blocks in-game transactions for purchased games.



(then)

