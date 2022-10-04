Samsung wants to manufacture chips for smartphones in 1.4 nm from 2027

If most of the high-end chips of our smartphones today are engraved in 4 or 5 nm by TSMC and Samsung, the latter is already aiming much further, by announcing the launch of the production of chips in 1.4 nm .

Samsung Electronics, a global leader in advanced semiconductor technology, yesterday announced an enhanced business strategy for its foundry business with the introduction of advanced technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. After launching production of the world’s first 3nm-engraved chips last summer, then presenting a first copy, the Korean giant intends to burn increasingly fine chips over the next few years.

Indeed, the company said its contract chip manufacturing business will start producing 2 nanometer chips by 2025before going to a process (SF1.4) of 1.4 nanometers two years later, in 2027. Its main competitor TSMC also aims to move to a 2nm process by 2025, but did not announce any plans for later. However, we imagine that the Taiwanese giant is also preparing such a fine engraving by the end of the decade.

Smartphones may well become even more energy efficient

Advances in chip manufacturing are usually measured in nanometersa measurement that designates the size of the tiny transistors that equip the chips. The lower the number, the smaller the transistorsmeaning more of them can be packed onto a single chip.

A large number of transistors obviously makes the chips more and more powerfulbut these also become increasingly energy efficient. During the presentation of its 3 nm engraving (SF3E), Samsung for example declared that it expected in the long term that it reduces chip power consumption by 35%all in increasing performance by 35%.

These chips should arrive first in our smartphones, before other sectors use them in PCs, cars, modems, data centers or even connected objects. Thanks to increasingly fine engravings, the autonomy of our smartphones could well increase in the next few years. We also expect the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which will be presented by Qualcomm in mid-November, to be an example of energy efficiency.

