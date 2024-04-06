Two free games to download from the Epic Games Store until April 11

Gamers thus benefit from two games this week instead of one, as is usual in the Epic Games Store. They are titles very loved by lovers of each of their genres.

The official store of Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, continues with its strategy of giving away games from time to time to continue attracting audiences. This week, the company has shared two games for free that can be freely downloaded from the Epic Games store website, only until April 11.

They are two PC titles that the specialized press considers to be of high quality: a special edition of the role-playing game The Outer Worlds, and the shooting classic Thief. You can download them to your computer and keep them permanently.

The first, The Outer Worlds , is offered in a new version that features higher quality and resolution, better performance, and more animations. Additionally, for those who do not have the extended Spacer’s Choice Edition , Epic offers to get the upgrade at a reduced price: 9.99 euros. Thus, those who already have this game can also take advantage, obtaining all the exclusive content of this RPG.

It is a first-person shooter video game set in a futuristic environment in space. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division, it is a relatively new title, released in 2019 originally for PS4, Xbox One and Windows. With PEGI 18, it is a highly narrative video game in which the character’s decisions play a fundamental role. Its story takes place in a parallel timeline in which humanity has managed to invade other planets throughout the galaxy. It normally costs 59.99 euros , so the opportunity is great.

Thief is a classic of the stealth genre, which outside of promotion would cost about 19.99 euros in the Epic store. Set in a Middle Ages with steampunk touches, it was created by Eidos Montreal and released for the first time in 2014. The edition that the Epic Games Store allows you to download is a new, more modern version released in 2023, so those nostalgic for the saga will be able to return to it with improved graphics.

Players take on the role of Garrett, a “master thief” who will have to move around the city without arousing suspicion. Garrett has great freedom to enter all types of spaces, such as mansions and houses, while he neutralizes the henchmen of the Baron, the antagonist of the story. The other version of this game available in the store, Thief: Master Thief Edition, has a price of 24.99 euros.

Next week, free Ghostrunner

To download them, just go to the Epic Games Store page and scroll down until you see the ‘Free Games’ section. Both games will no longer be able to be downloaded for free on April 11 at 5 p.m.

According to the website, Epic Games offers only one new free game each week. This week the most attentive are in luck, and will be able to take advantage of this double opportunity. In addition, it is already known what the next free one will be next week. From April 11 to 18, Ghostrunner will be available for free, also for Windows. It is a combat and action title that usually costs €29.99. Released in 2020, it is a “unique single-player experience with fast-paced and violent combat.”