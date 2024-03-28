This weekend you can enjoy five free hours of one of the best video games of all time

Free up your agenda. This weekend you have a date with one of the best video games that have been released in recent times. And it is an appointment in which you will not have to pay absolutely anything. In total you can play for free for five hours that will surely leave you wanting more.

If you have not yet had the opportunity to enjoy a great title like Cyberpunk 2077 , you are in luck, since it is the game that will be available for free during the weekend. It will be on both PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. In total, only five hours, but it is more than enough time to discover the benefits of a truly great game.

To play you will not need a subscription

Free game trials are usually reserved for users who have a subscription to the online gaming services of these consoles, but in this case, that will not be the case. What the company CD Projekt Red wants is for as many people as possible to be able to immerse themselves in this exciting science fiction game, so they are going to make things very easy.

You will only have to enter the PlayStation Store or the Xbox Store starting Thursday, March 28 at 4 PM CET and you will have the opportunity to download this trial version. It will be playable until Monday, April 1 at 08:59 AM CEST, so you will surely have more than enough time to enjoy those five hours that are going to be provided to you.

A game that will not disappoint you

Cyberpunk 2077 has always been considered one of the titles that would revolutionize science fiction and, especially, the RPG genre with adventure and first-person action. It is true that at its launch it had more bugs than could have been expected, but over time it has been revised until it has become a game that deserves to be among the best in its category.

Its universe, immersive and full of life, with a tone and realism that there are moments when it takes your breath away , is only surpassed by the great pace of action it has and its flexible gameplay. We also do not forget that actor Keanu Reeves participated in the development and that you will meet his iconic character throughout the adventure.

Regarding this weekend of free play, we can tell you that the bad news is that it will only be available for console players . On PC, at least on this occasion, there will not be that possibility. In addition to this, the game offered is the base version and not its Phantom Liberty expansion. Therefore, if you already bought the game at the time and you are missing the expansion, this trial weekend will be of no use to you.

We can also tell you that the test has an internal timer that will mark the time you can play . Once five clock hours have passed, the test will end and you will not be able to continue playing. It is also not possible to start over, so we recommend that you save the experience for a time when no one will interrupt you. The good thing is that all the progress you make will be transferred to the final version of the game if you later decide to purchase it.

This opportunity applies to all countries where Cyberpunk 2077 is available, including Spain . And it is absolutely free everywhere except Germany, where by law users will have to make a symbolic payment of 0.15 euros to access the test. In short, get ready, because a weekend of fun awaits you with one of the games that have hit the hardest in recent years. After all, Cyberpunk 2077 is a work of the same company that created The Witcher franchise, with which they have managed to take the entire world by storm.