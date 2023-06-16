Free game alert! Guacamelee! 2 on the Epic Games Store

- Advertisement -

Update (06/15/2023) – EB

Last week the Epic Games Store offered PAYDAY 2 for free to its users and now we have two new titles that can enter your game library at zero cost. We’re talking about “Guacamelee! 2” and “Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition” that can already be redeemed.

Both games will remain free until June 22, 2023, so claim them now and have them in your library forever, as they were both priced at $49.98 together!

Guacamelee! two

Luchar has never been so beautiful! The long-awaited sequel to the acclaimed platformer Guacamelee is here! 2 brings back luchador Juan Aguacate, who comes out of retirement to face a new Metroidvania-style adventure, in which he will face his greatest challenge yet, one that threatens to destroy the Mexiverse! ASUS ROG Ally: Leaked image confirms custom AMD Ryzen chip and more Explore a massive, handcrafted world inspired by Mexican folklore, with new villains and weirdos (as well as old friends!). Learn a huge repertoire of bone-shattering new techniques to take on hordes of skeletons and overcome complex platforming challenges… And who said anything about Illuminati Chickens? We weren’t!

Minimum requirements Operating System: Windows 7

Processor with more than 2Ghz

1 GB of RAM

GPU with 2GB of VRAM, Shader Model 5.0 and DirectX 11 support

Storage: 2 GB available

Note: Xbox controller or equivalent recommended

Redeem the game below: Guacamelee! 2 at Epic Games – login

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition

Guacamelee! is an action-platform game where YOU take on the role of a luchador to battle the evil Carlos Calaca and his hordes of undead minions to rescue El Presidente's Daughter (the most beautiful girl in the entire world).

Minimum requirements Operating System: Windows 2000

Processor with more than 2Ghz

512 MB of RAM

GPU with 512 MB of VRAM, Shader Model 3.0 and DirectX 9 support

Storage: 1 GB available

Note: Xbox controller or equivalent recommended

Redeem the game below: Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition at Epic Games – login

Original article (06/09/2023) Free game alert! PAYDAY 2 on the Epic Games Store

The game PAYDAY 2 it’s free on Epic Games Store for ransom. That way, all you have to do to have the title in your library is to log into your account or register and click on “To obtain“. From that, the game is now available for download at any time. For those who don’t know, this is a first-person shooter with support for four simultaneous players. The objective, then, is to carry out robberies and fulfill some of the goals proposed in each mission. Here’s the official description of the work on its Epic page:

PAYDAY 2 is an action-packed 4-player co-op shooter that, once again, lets players don masks of the original PAYDAY crew — Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf and Chains — as they make their way to Washington DC to cause a wave. of epic crimes. The CRIME.NET network offers a huge amount of dynamic contracts, and you can choose from everything from petty theft or kidnapping in a convenience store to big cybercrime schemes or emptying big bank vaults for good money. And while you're in DC, why not join the local community and do some political errands?





In all, there are more than 250 masks available to get, in addition to 150 different weapons and more than 50 types of assaults that the player has as options to have fun while playing. The title was released in 2013 and is the sequel to the original “PAYDAY: The Heist“, which came to PlayStation 3 and Windows in 2011. - Advertisement - The second game of the franchise, in turn, arrived for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows and Linux. Now, he is close to winning a new sequel, according to leaks published this week, which suggest the release date for September of this year.