Twitter expands its limits, now you can make tweets of 4,000 characters

Twitter again expanded the character range for tweets. The social network confirmed that a maximum of 4,000 characters will now be allowed for those who pay for the subscription of Twitter Blue.

This is the largest limit the app has had since its creation. Initially, users could only post 140 tweets and in 2017 it was expanded to 280, which will be the margin that people who pay for the premium service will have.

The announcement was made by the platform itself, taking advantage of this extension and explaining some details of the novelty that is now available.

- Advertisement -

“Twitter is still Twitter. We know that longer Tweets can involve a lot of scrolling, so they will be limited to 280 characters in the timeline and a “Show More” prompt will appear to click through and read the full Tweet.”

Twitter Blue subscribers now have the benefit of tweeting up to 4,000 characters." width="1200" height="700" /> Twitter Blue subscribers now have the benefit of tweeting up to 4,000 characters.

How will the expansion of tweets be?

- Advertisement -

Although many users use the threads to tell long stories, for some users this format is not comfortable and this option opens up as a possibility to create more extensive and easy-to-read content.

Although the publication of tweets of up to 4,000 characters will only be available to those who pay for the premium version, anyone can read, reply, retweet and like them as with any content.

While saving them as drafts or scheduling them to publish them later will not be possible, so when creating them you must be sure to send them or save them on another platform because internally it will not be possible.

- Advertisement -

Twitter Blue subscribers now have the benefit of tweeting up to 4,000 characters.

Few Twitter Blue subscribers

This novelty is added to the package of benefits that subscribers of the platform’s premium service have, such as uploading videos in 1080p quality, having verification, comfortable reading formats for threads, among others.

However, according to The Information Only 0.2% of the users of the social network are paying for this subscription, that is, close to 290,000 people, taking into account that the application has 250 million users.

Much of this small number of subscribers are from the United States, 180,000 in total, where the service began. Which represents one of the problems of Twitter Blue, because it is barely available on United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Spain.

It may interest you: Android 14: details of the new functions for cell phones

Twitter Blue subscribers now have the benefit of tweeting up to 4,000 characters.

Twitter limits the frequency of tweets

Twitter also announced that it will put a limit on the frequency of tweets made by a user within the platform.

on the page of Twitter Help Center, indicate that the number of tweets allowed by the application is 2,400 per day, noting that retweets count as tweets. “The daily limit of updates is subdivided into smaller limits with intervals of half an hour,” they mentioned.

It may interest you: Twitter Blue will have an annual subscription plan

There is still some question about how many tweets can be made in the intervals, however, some individual and business accounts have already received the error message when trying to tweet more than once in an hour.

Users who reach the daily limit of tweets within the platform will be able to return to it. Internet again hours after a period of time has elapsed, in which it is not known if it could be two or three hours or even more.

On the other hand, there was also talk about the restriction of direct messages that users can make, which are 500 per day. And in the case of email changes within the account it is four per hour.