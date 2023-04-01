5G News
New look! Spotify starts testing user profile design improvements; see how it turned out

Published on

By Abraham
TC Teach: how to hide a song from a playlist on Spotify
Spotify is starting to test improvements to make the streaming app’s layout more organized. As discovered by a subscriber to the service, the user profile view has been redesigned with “cards” that display playlists, favorite artists and other details of the listener.

As seen in screenshots provided by Chris Messina on Twitter, the redesign of the user view page features elements reminiscent of a social network, highlighting the person’s name, number of followers and number of people following.

(Images: @chrismessina/Twitter)

Below, there are different cards that display the user’s favorite content on the platform and bring different functions. The “Your playlists” section, for example, lets you create a playlist and share your collections with other users. In “Your Artists”, users can follow their favorite singers and bands without having to leave the page.

There is also a section called “Discover more features” that suggests various actions for users, such as “Liking” more songs to improve your recommendations, inviting friends to listen along, and checking out new Spotify audiobooks.

AMD increasingly controls the CPU market, Intel in freefall?

Messina claims that there is a button to “See more cards”, but this feature is not yet working. It is worth remembering that this is a novelty still in the testing phase, so the application informs that it is “busy creating more content for you”.

Other information that is now prominently displayed in the new test version includes the type of plan the user subscribes to and the year in which their account was created. It is also possible to configure a “mood” to be shown above the profile name.

(Image: Playback)

Spotify has not given a general availability forecast for the new user profile design, but if it receives positive feedback in its first stage of testing, it is possible that the novelty will expand to several subscribers in the coming weeks.

Another recent radical change in the design of the application is in the home screen itself, which has acquired a scrolling format “inspired” by TikTok.

