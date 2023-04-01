On Valentine’s Day, love also deceives in networks, this is what should be taken into account

One of the ways that cybercriminals to attack users in Internet is to take advantage of enabling contexts in which people can be more vulnerable to possible impersonations or online fraud, so they can generate attacks in a massive way to affect as many users as possible from whom they steal personal information or money through Bank information.

The Applications dating like Tinder either Bumble they are also prone to cases of fraud or identity theft. Even when these platforms work to create commands, alerts or filters to verify that all users are real, the cybercriminals they can manage to circumvent some of these and, therefore, continue to attack people.

However, these are not the only ways in which criminals on-line to do damage, so each user must ensure their own safety in Internet and be sure to follow some helpful tips to protect your informationaccess to their personal accounts on social networks and contact with possible scammers.

Tips to protect online security

One of the most basic ways to safeguard personal account data, either in social networksonline tools, platforms Web, among others, is to make sure to choose an appropriate password that prevents unwanted access by cybercriminals who can guess what the password of the accounts would be. It is preferable to have as many characters as possible (between 12 and 16), in addition to using symbols special characters (!”#$%&@) and add uppercase, lowercase plus numbers.

The password should always be different for each platform, application and social network.

On the other hand, it is always advisable to establish passwords different for each new account to be created instead of repeating the same one for several websites because the security for each one would be much lower and they are exposed to one being violated after the other.

In the event that users want to create profiles on dating apps, it is recommended that they take the time to activate a few steps of check of identity such as two-factor authentication through platforms such as text messagesoh emails and that they can help to maintain the account Safer.

In general, it is better that users do not provide personal information within platforms, social networks either websites if this is not absolutely necessary for its proper functioning. The anonymity of people on the internet is important because any additional data that is exposed could be used to violate the privacy of people.

Malicious applications, these will have the objective of extracting information from the cell phone without users realizing it. (Goal)

The requests that are related to an application or the permissions that ask to have access to certain internal functions within a device must be observed by users exhaustively because in the case of malicious apps, These will have the objective of extracting information from the cell phone without the users realizing it.

An application should only request permissions that are exclusively necessary for proper functioning. For example, a flashlight application should not request access to photos or the internal storage of the users.

In addition, each user should be aware of the context in which they are when sending messages through dating applications. The connections of open Wi-Fi networks They are a cybersecurity problem, so it is not recommended to link to them to avoid third-party infiltration of the device.

On the other hand, it is preferable that conversations through a dating application remain within that platform because in the event that they have inappropriate or suspicious behavior, the platform You will have the ability to act as you see fit.