Twitch has a new option to recommend channels and streamers

Twitch is adding a new feature that makes it easier for streamers to recommend other streams or channels.

A new dynamic to help your audiences discover new channels, or boost streamers who are starting their broadcasts on Twitch.

New Twitch feature to tag other channels in streams

- Advertisement -

Twitch now allows streamers to tag other channels in their stream headlines with a simple action. Just add @[nombre del canal] and a link will be created in the title.

When users hover over the link, they’ll see Twitch show them a profile card for the recommended streamer. From the same card they can see the streamer’s name, profile description, number of followers as well as the option to follow them. Of course, you can go directly to the user’s profile to view their broadcasts and other content associated with their profile.

It’s a simple dynamic that could help your audience discover new Twitch channels with similar content, new streamers, or promote future streams with other peers. And on the other hand, it could serve to help new streamers to reach more audience or increase followers.

Twitch is not only improving the experience for streamers, but is also preparing to implement a series of changes for users. In a previous article, we told you that one of the priorities of the Twitch roadmap is to improve the advertising experience.

- Advertisement -

In other words, users do not have to deal with invasive advertising while scrolling through the platform or watching the broadcasts of their favorite streamers. Although advertising will continue to be one of the pillars of Twitch, they will try not to affect the user experience with new dynamics.