Transparency, lights and a groundbreaking design: the Nothing Phone (1) poses in detail

It is one of the great secrets of 2022 and yet, we already know it almost as if it were a friend: the Nothing Phone (1) shows its face again, this time physically and in public. The brand unveiled the phone, and how its transparent back lights up, at an art event in Switzerland.

When we were able to analyze the first Nothing Ear headphones (1), the brand founded by Carl Pei and David Sanmartín, we not only looked at its great sound and capabilities to cancel ambient noise, we also highlighted the different design that the brand was betting on. Transparency is one of the keys to Nothing, not only in its audio devices: its first Android mobile is also transparent. And we are not talking about the future.

The Nothing Phone (1) illuminates its rear face

We knew some minimal feature of the phone, like that It will be powered by a Qualcomm SoC (the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1?). We know the presentation date, July 12; which will include a wireless charging module; we were able to see the final look of the back of the Nothing Phone (1), all in press photos. Now we have been able to observe it in reality.

Nothing attended the presentation event of Art Basel, an artistic event that takes place in Switzerland from June 15 to 19. At that coming out party Nothing placed the long-awaited phone inside an urn. And it wasn’t a mockup, at least not completely: apart from perceiving the design, the Nothing Phone (1) showed the operation of the back lighting.

Thanks to the transparency of the back cover, surely made of hardened glass, the Nothing Phone (1) offers LED lighting in a different way from how mobile phones classified as “gaming” present it: Nothing has created a lighting system that offers different lighting patterns thanks to several LED strips placed on the phone. The safest thing is that said illumination is activated for notifications and for calls; with the option to customize the patterns according to the user’s tastes.

The Nothing Phone (1) is designed in a metal body with straight edges and edgessomething similar to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. And surely it points to the same “premium” range, we will have to wait until July 12 to verify it.