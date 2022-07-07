Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2, analysis: brutal sound quality for TWS headphones that go straight to the top of the best

This is the Huawei we like. In mobiles they are not having their best time, but in accessories they are still a benchmark brand. The new Huawei Pro 2 are the best proof of this. If with the first FreeBuds Pro they surprised us with high-level completely wireless , in this second generation they have gone one step further to consolidate itself as a firm candidate for the best TWS of the moment.

It is not an easy task. The competition has excellent headphones. Be it the classic Apple AirPods Pro, the superlative Sony WF-1000XM4 or the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that are already in need of a refresh. At EuroXlivewe have been able to test the new Huawei headphones and here we tell you what we think, from their noise cancellation to the user experience. This is ours review of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 data sheet

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 Dimensions Handset: 29.1 x 21.8 x 23.7mm



Case: 67.9 x 24.5 x 47.5mm Weight Handset: 6.1g



Case: 52g diaphragm unit 11mm dynamic Sound Frequency response range: 14 – 48 Hz



LDAC / AAC / SBC Connection Bluetooth 5.2 Compatibility iOS-Android



Case: 580mAh Case Loading usb type c



Qi wireless charging sensors Bone sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, infrared Additional features Active noise cancellation



Call noise cancellation



recognition mode



voice mode



Gesture support



usage detection



dual connection



3x microphone



IP54 resistance Price €199

Design: what already works, improved

The aesthetic section of these FreeBuds Pro 2 is not the most original. Once again, Huawei opts for a small mast as in the AirPods Pro, with which it bears a great similarity in shape. Fortunately, Huawei has added nuances and changes that give it its own personality. First of all we have a metallic finish that gives it a slightly more premium finish, especially compared to the white model.

In our case we have been testing the silver blue version, with an appearance that combines directly silver tones with blue elements, such as the pad. Aesthetically, we like it a lot when we have it in our hand or when we look at the charging case, although perhaps for those who prefer something more sober and subtle, we would recommend black. Be that as it may, these FreeBuds Pro 2 have a noticeably more contoured finish than those of the first generation.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 have an AirPods-style design, but with a shorter stem and the option of a very striking metallic bluish finish. In addition they are very comfortable.

It’s not just the brightness that has changed. Huawei’s new TWS they are now more compact, with a somewhat shorter mast than in the AirPods. A very slight change and that at the level of comfort is appreciated. They are just as light as before (6.1 grams each), but they go unnoticed and are extremely comfortable. We’ve been wearing them for long sessions (as long as their autonomy supports, more of that later) and they feel great, without causing any kind of fatigue.

The silicone ear tips are nice and we have several sizes in the box. In general, the design of these FreeBuds Pro 2 seems to us to be a success, perhaps with a some room for improvement in grip. At some point, fooling around, they have dropped on time, but nothing that has not happened to us with other models.

On the mast we have the touch surface, the sensors and two of the three external microphones for noise cancellation. The Huawei logo can be seen on it, but the different parts are well integrated and the final result is quite minimalist. To this is added a better sealed design, because on this occasion they add IP54 splash resistance certification.

The FreeBuds Pro 2 support gestures, but although the surface is comfortable it costs a bit to get hold of them. Especially the gesture of swiping up to change the volume, since it is not as fluid as one could wish. Yes, the gesture of pinching once or twice works well, which in my case I have to stop a song and move on to the next. These gestures can be customized from the dedicated Huawei application.

Despite its compact size, the gestures work quite well and from the application we can activate or deactivate them. We would have liked them to be more customizable.

Regarding the case, the case of these Huawei headphones is oval and somewhat heavier than that of other models, but its design with the same bluish tone is beautiful, it does not get excessively stained with fingerprints and it shows the Devialet logo next to the Huawei logo .

On the side, so well integrated that you can’t even see it if you don’t look closely, the pairing button. The interior adds an LED to indicate the state of charge. The criticism perhaps remains that taking the headphones out of the case is not as fast as we would like. First you have to open the case, easy. Then you have to insert your finger under the head and make a small lever. It’s a process that takes a second and we don’t think it matters much, but other headphones are more comfortable in that regard. They have improved compared to the first FreeBuds Pro, but there is still a point of improvement

To charge them, a USB C port is added in the lower area, but this year we also have Qi wireless charging with which to recharge the case easily.

User experience: AI Life does its job

The software is one of the relevant points of any brand. More if we talk about Huawei, with all its problems related to the Google and Apple ecosystems. There’s nothing to worry about here AI Life is available on both Android and iOSthrough Google Play and the App Store.

It is curious to see how the version of the Google store is not the most up-to-date and Huawei takes the opportunity to offer the latest version from the App Gallery. An update process where when downloading the package, we are in, but with LDAC, Sony’s codec for Hi Res Audio that allows music to be broadcast wirelessly up to 990 kbps. But perhaps the highlight is his excellent latency. The delay is very low for a TWS, which is appreciated when we are watching videos.

Another of the strengths of these FreeBuds Pro 2 is the fast connection.

Particularly a habit that I have had during these weeks with the FreeBuds Pro 2 is take off one of the headphones to make the music stop and put it back on to resume it quickly. It is perhaps the most comfortable way to listen to outside noise. In other headphones this is not so practical because the time it takes to connect is higher, but with Huawei it is fast enough to be interesting.

Superlative sound quality

With the first generation we were surprised and these new FreeBuds Pro 2 raise the bar again. The sound quality of these completely wireless headphones is , to the point that We doubt whether to put them in the category of best sound in a TWS. Of those that I have been able to try, which are many, these would be at the top.

To put these headphones to the test, we have carried out the usual tests, which is still listening to the songs we know best and we have tested them on all kinds of devices. Those songs where we remember the most subtle notes and have enjoyed on different levels. In my case, from ‘Sultans of Swing’ by Dire Straits to ‘Savior’ by Rise Against, going through the classic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ or ‘Master of Puppets’. We have also tried them with other types of music beyond rock, but less.

The result is exceptional. It’s one of those headphones that you let friends try who haven’t had a chance to try high-end headphones and are surprised that something so small can sound like this. The FreeBuds Pro 2, with that 11-millimeter driver and the Devialet seal, have managed to let’s start thinking of Huawei as a brand that has a lot to say in sound.

We don’t know to what extent Devialet’s presence has helped, but these FreeBuds Pro 2 offer spectacular sound. With character, well defined and a great result in all frequencies.

The rendering of these headphones is excellent. Bass well represented and with enough character; got treble and very sharp mid frequencies. Perhaps they are guilty of trying to stretch the bass too much, but fortunately we have an equalizer to compensate for this point if it seems too artificial. I personally like the calibration that Devialet applies by default.

They are also headphones with enough power so that it is not necessary to turn the volume to 100%. Logically they cannot be compared with full headband headphones, but for their size, the volume is sufficient and with the sound at 80% we already have a good volume level. Something quite relevant, since it directly impacts the battery.

As for calls, the performance is also sensational, with a result very similar to music. This model has up to three noise reduction microphones and Huawei has applied algorithms to help get clearer voices and less ambient noise. The resulting sound with calls is super clean, achieving a very notable level in this section as well. Huawei can be very happy with its work on these headphones, as will those who end up buying them.

Noise cancellation: up to 47 dB in silence

The good work in sound quality is repeated with noise cancellation. The FreeBuds Pro 2 they also rank high in noise cancellation, managing to cancel most noise from the outside, without excessively affecting the sound and practically without generating fatigue.

The FreeBuds Pro 2 they also rank high in noise cancellation, managing to cancel most noise from the outside, without excessively affecting the sound and practically without generating fatigue.

With their three microphones, the FreeBuds Pro 2 promise to cancel up to 47 dB of noise and with frequencies ranging from 50 to 30,000 Hz. After trying them on the subway, on the street and in the cafeteria, I can say that we are facing a very high level.