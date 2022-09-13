This personalized gold iPhone 14 Pro is on sale for 46,030 euros

Caviar has just unveiled a new luxury edition of Apple’s latest high-end smartphones, the 14 Pro and Pro Max. The devices sport an all-gold body, and only 7 copies are available.

Last week, Apple unveiled four new iPhones, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year, Apple has significantly increased the prices of all models, and prices are soaring to 2,129 for iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1TB storage. If you think that’s way too expensive for a smartphone, be aware that Caviar offers even more expensive models.

The Russian company specializes in the customization of smartphones, and was the first to put online pre-orders for certain iPhone 14s at less than 10,000 euros. On the occasion of the launch of the devices, a new Falcon Gold version with even more gold was unveiled, and its price reaches almost 50,000 euros.

A gold iPhone 14 Pro is available at nearly €50,000

As you can see in the image of the iPhone 14 Pro, the latter sports a black titanium body with a PVD coating, as in Swiss watches. A large part of the chassis is made in 18 carat yellow goldand the device even uses an eye of Fatima in its center. The latter is composed of 20 diamonds with a diameter of 1.2 mm and a black diamond with a diameter of 3 mm.

With such materials, it is not surprising to see that the iPhone 14 Pro is much more expensive than any other smartphone available in the market. For an iPhone 14 Pro with 128 GB of storage, you will have to pay 46,030 euros. You will then have to add 300 euros to upgrade to 256 GB of storage, and if you need more storage, versions with 512 GB and 1 TB of storage are also offered.

An iPhone 14 Pro Max is also offered for 590 euros more, or 47,620 euros, with different storage configurations. Caviar specifies that only 7 smartphones will be made in this Falcon Gold edition, probably because of the scarcity of the materials used. If you want to order one, you will have to go to the official website of the company.

Source : Caviar