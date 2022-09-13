Apple Watch Ultra vs Series 8: Batteries Compared

Now that apple’s keynote is behind us, it’s time for technical and market analysis. We talked extensively about the iPhone 14 and the related Plus, Pro and Pro Max variants and the pre-order trend, as well as we addressed the battery issue by comparing the current generation with that of the past year. The same goes for Apple Watch, having studied the SiP and CPU topic. But there is a question that has not yet been answered, and that the Chinese certification body database 3C finally allows us to know:
what is the difference between the battery of Apple Watch series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra?
75.97%. Here is the answer. The model compared with the Ultra is the 45mm:
- Apple Watch Series 8: 308mAh *
- Apple Watch Ultra: 542mAh
Here is therefore explained the significant difference in autonomy between Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra which, remember, is equal to:
- standard use:
- Apple Watch Series 8: up to 18 hours
- Apple Watch Ultra: up to 36 hours
- energy saving mode:
- Apple Watch Series 8: up to 36 hours
- Apple Watch Ultra: up to 60 hours
The Chinese certification body also shared battery data from Apple Watch SE 2022:
- Apple Watch SE 40mm: 245mAh
- Apple Watch SE 44mm: 296mAh
And speaking of battery, it’s good to know that Apple Watch Ultra is compatible with the MagSafe Duo power adapter. Or rather, it is but it’s not entirely comfortable, given that the same company recalls that to ensure correct charging it would be good to place the charger in completely flat mode and possibly remove the strap. Technically there are no problems, therefore, the only difficulty is related to keeping the magnets of the MagSafe Duo and Apple Watch Ultra well aligned and in contact.