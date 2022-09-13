Apple Watch Ultra vs Series 8: Batteries Compared

Now that ’s keynote is behind us, it’s time for technical and market analysis. We talked extensively about the iPhone 14 and the related Plus, Pro and Pro Max variants and the pre-order trend, as well as we addressed the battery issue by comparing the current generation with that of the past year. The same goes for Apple Watch, having studied the SiP and CPU topic. But there is a question that has not yet been answered, and that the Chinese certification body database 3C finally allows us to know: what is the difference between the battery of Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch Ultra?

COMPARING

- Advertisement -

75.97%. Here is the answer. The model with the Ultra is the 45mm: Microsoft Reveals Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass Catalog in September 2022 Apple Watch Series 8: 308mAh *

Apple Watch Ultra: 542mAh * For the sake of completeness, we remind you that Apple Watch Series 8 41mm has a 282mAh. Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8 share similar batteries (respectively for the 41 and 45mm models): autonomy remains stationary at 18 hours with standard use and 36 hours in power saving mode.

Here is therefore explained the significant difference in autonomy between Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra which, remember, is equal to: standard use: Apple Watch Series 8: up to 18 hours Apple Watch Ultra: up to 36 hours

energy saving mode: Apple Watch Series 8: up to 36 hours Apple Watch Ultra: up to 60 hours



The Chinese certification body also shared battery data from Apple Watch SE 2022: Apple Watch SE 40mm: 245mAh

Apple Watch SE 44mm: 296mAh

IS MAGSAFE DUO COMPATIBLE WITH WATCH ULTRA?

- Advertisement - And speaking of battery, it’s good to know that Apple Watch Ultra is compatible with the MagSafe Duo power adapter. Or rather, it is but it’s not entirely comfortable, given that the same company recalls that to ensure correct charging it would be good to place the charger in completely flat mode and possibly remove the strap. Technically there are no problems, therefore, the only difficulty is related to keeping the magnets of the MagSafe Duo and Apple Watch Ultra well aligned and in contact.

Apple MagSafe duo power supply Amazon 139 € See offer Amazon Apple MagSafe duo power supply

Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49 mm Titanium Case with Orange Alpine Loop – Small Amazon € 1009 See offer Amazon Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49 mm Titanium Case with Orange Alpine Loop – Small

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS, 41mm Aluminum Case (PRODUCT) RED with (PRODUCT) RED Sport Band – Regular Amazon € 509 See offer Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 GPS, 41mm Aluminum Case (PRODUCT) RED with (PRODUCT) RED Sport Band – Regular