These technologies are used to read when there are vision problems

to read when you have vision

Many people may think that technology has been to blame for the fact that the habit of reading has been lost over the years, since it seems that it is more entertaining to watch videos or check the different social networks than to pick up a book. However, this has been a very common behavior for years, in fact it is estimated that with adolescence and arrival in high school the habit of reading begins to get lost between school homework and the new interests that young people discover.

For example, In Colombia, according to the latest survey by the Colombian Book Chamber, people have increased their reading times reaching 2.7 books a year. Which places Colombians in fourth place in the ranking of countries where people read the most, Peruvians are in fifth place with 1.2 titles read per year.

In third place, Mexico is the country where its citizens read 3.4 books a year and the first and second places are taken by Argentina and Chile. respectively, according to Buscalibre, because in nations its inhabitants read more than 5 books per year.

In any case, although these figures are discouraging or positive depending on the case and the perspective, are many people who cannot read frequently because they have vision problems or other types of conditions such as aphasia or fatigue.

The World Health Organization says that 1.3 billion people in the world have some deficiency in their vision. And for these cases, technology should not be considered an enemy as mentioned at the beginning, but an ally, because different devices have been developed that promise to help people who do not see well.

These are portable readers to read when vision problems occur

OrCam Read is a class of portable reader that looks like a pencil that by means of a led light and an integrated camera plays the texts in audio of books, magazines, labels and in general any type of physical content, as well as open documents on cell phones, tablets and computers.

Another characteristic of this element is that it is not necessary to connect to a Wi-Fi network to use it, however, to update the system or pair it with wireless headphones if it will be necessary to use an internet network since the gadget is still an element of the internet of things.

In case you are looking for a little more discretion, OrCam MyEye is a device similar to the previous one, only it is smaller and camouflages itself in the users’ glasses, so it is also capable of playing audio in real time and is activated by swiping your finger across the surface of the text, whether on paper or on a screen.

[mb_related_posts2]

In addition, it has facial recognition and has the ability to differentiate colors, banknotes and consumer products. But running your finger over the lines of text is not the only option, as it can also follows the user’s gaze and then recites the writings in more than 25 languages.

: