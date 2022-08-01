The documentary that analyzes one of the most controversial cases in Mexico is new on Netflix

More than 15 years have passed since the Mexican Israel Vallarta and the French Florence Cassez They were detained in front of the cameras of various media outlets, which would allow millions of people to watch it live. Reason for your arrest? The duo was charged with the crimes of kidnapping and also for belonging to a criminal organization. However, later it would be discovered that said arrest was nothing more and nothing less than a setup.

The Cassez-Vallarta case: a crime novel is a directed by Gerardo Naranjo (Miss Bala) and written by Alejandro Gerber Bicecci. It will have 5 chapters and will focus on what happened to the couple from before the arrest to more than 10 years later, studying the responsibility of all those involved in order to make sense of this story. The Mexican chronicle has a release date for next August 25.

“The Cassez-Vallarta case: a criminal novel” is a Mexican production directed by Gerardo Naranjo, with a script by Alejandro Gerber Bicecci. (Netflix)

Netflix describes its synopsis as: “Was Florence Cassez the criminal mastermind of a kidnapping gang…or a victim of corruption? This documentary one of the most in Mexico.”

Through interviews and a very detailed analysis of public records, The Cassez-Vallarta case: a crime novel details the irregularities of this process and puts in the spotlight those who participated in what became a diplomatic crisis between Mexico and France.

Carlos Loret de Mola in “The Cassez-Vallarta case: a criminal novel”. (Netflix)

“A French woman integrated into a gang of kidnappers in our country is news.” This is the initial message from one of the interviewees; inside them Carlos Loret de Molawho was allegedly involved in the montage, denying his participation, as well as the president Felipe Calderon Hinojosathen president of the country.

The Cassez-Vallarta case: a crime novel is also a production of Gerber Bicecci, accompanied by Pablo Cruz, Sam Baixauli, Jorge Volpi, Elodie Polo-Ackermann Y Olivier Bibas.

Florence Cassez, one of the main figures on whom the story of “The Cassez-Vallarta Affair: A Crime Novel” turned. (Netflix)

Who is Florence Cassez?

She is a French citizen known for having been accused and sentenced in 2007 by Mexican courts to 60 years in prison. . His sentence was based on the presumption of committing the crimes of kidnapping, organized crime and illegal possession of firearms exclusive to the army.

Since then, she remained confined in various rehabilitation centers until she was released in January 2013. Her conviction and the possibility of extradition to her country of origin caused a severe diplomatic conflict never seen before between the two countries, leading to the closure of cultural activities. called “The year of Mexico in France”; among other uncomfortable processes.

