“The Winchesters”, the spin-off series of “Supernatural” releases its first preview

Next November will be two years since the brothers Winchester retired as demon hunters, after the Supernatural came to an end after 15 seasons and 327 episodes full of adventures that made them one of the most popular shows on the network CW.

Now for all those fans of Sam, Dean and the whole family of hunters of evil entities, the company Warner Bros. has released the trailer for the series that will serve as a prequel to the show that began in 2005 and is titled Winchester.

“The Winchesters” is a prequel to the “Supernatural” series. (C.W.)

will be the October 11th This year, viewers will venture into the paranormal world again to witness how this family started out saving people and hunting down demons, witches, and monsters.

In the advance you can see how the beginnings of the relationship of John Winchester (Drake Rodger) Y Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), characters that for the followers of Supernaturalthey will know that they are the parents of Sam Y Dean.

The trailer promises viewers “a supernatural love story” as it shows the first meeting between John Y Marywhich begins when when the father of Sam returns home after serving in the war vietmanin search of a new purpose in his life.

As he narrates, the trailer draws parallels to his time on the battlefield with the vicious monsters that lie in wait. This gives audiences a deeper look at the trials and tribulations the duo went through to save the world and their love.

Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly will play John Winchester and Mary Campbell, respectively. (C.W.)

For her part, the mother is shown as a skilled hunter whose purpose is to protect those who are at risk of being attacked by a demon. The 70-second clip also gives viewers the opportunity to see a brief glimpse of Jensen Ackles What Dean and a reminder about how Men of Letters They will be an integral part of the story.

This is not the first time that series derived from the popular show that ended in 2020 have been produced, Wayward Sisters Y Supernatural: Bloodlinethey are two previous ones, but now it will be with The Winchesters the first to go to the past.

Originally the characters of John and Mary were played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith. (C.W.)

The prequel was first announced as being in development in June 2021, with Ackles and his wife Daniel Harris Ackles attached as executive producers through their company Chaos Machine Productions. robbie thompsonis also involved in the prequel as an executive producer and writer alongside Glen Winter.

The additional cast of the prequel includes Jojo Fleites What Carlos, Demetria McKinney What ada, nida khurshid What Latika Y Bianca Kajlich What Millie Winchester. It is unknown if the series will premiere in streaming simultaneously with its premiere on the pay channel.

