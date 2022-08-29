Apple TV+, Netflix and Hulu are interested in acquiring the canceled HBO Max series, “Batman: Caped Crusader”

Following the merger of Warner Bros with Discovery, the universe of was one of those who has suffered the most from the company’s new strategies that caused projects such as batgirl, merry little batman Y Batman: Caped Crusader were and definitively removed from the release calendar, despite the fact that they were already finished.

Although this news discouraged fans of The Knight of the Night, the truth is that all is not lost, since at least in the case of Caped Crusader it will be able to reach some streaming system, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.

The animated series will be acquired by another streaming company. (DC)

It has been announced through the bulletin HeatVision that TV+, Netflix Y Hulu are competing to get the broadcast rights to this animated series created Bruce Timmco-creator of Batman: The Animated Seriesas well as the directors JJ Abrahams Y Matt Reeves (cloverfield).

Though Warner Bros Discovery canceled the project, production continued in the hope that other companies would want to buy it and in the end they could get a higher price than the platform it would originally air on would give them.

acquiring-the.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Applet Tv + is one of the three companies that wants to keep the transmission rights of the animated series. (Reuters) acquiring-the.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Timm is creating this series as a reinvention of that world, with a more adult tone than the one he was allowed to work with in the 90s and at the same time it is made to narrate the first days in the career against crime that he lived BruceWayne, focused on the ingenuity of the multiple gadgets that the hero normally employs.

Although it will not be a direct continuation of the previous work of Timmthe 2022 movie batman with Robert Pattinson as the protagonist, the director assured that it will even be as far away as possible from what has been done before about the popular character from DC Comics. In addition to being full of people who know everything related to Batmanthe series cast an acclaimed comic book writer ed brubakerwho was in charge of developing the writing of the story.

This is what the actress looked like in the Batgirl costume in the canceled HBO Max movie. (Twitter/@lesliegrace)

The report HeatVisionalso further confirmed that among the canceled projects are also merry little batman, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Toons Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Toons Musical, Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story Y The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie. Said document details that the reason for the cancellations is due to budget issues rather than quality, as originally stated. Warner Bros Discovery when canned Batgirl.

Batman: Caped Crusader is an idea that came up after the 2014 short film Batman: Strange Days. The little film is in black and white and fits into the noir genre, serving as the basis for what they wanted the show to be. Nevertheless, James Tuckerco-executive producer made it clear that Caped Crusader it will have some differences to the material that inspired it.

“Batman: Caped Crusader” was inspired by 2014’s “Batman: Strange Days.” (DC)

“It won’t be black and white unless you can convince Timm to do a special episode in black and white. It will be inspired by German expressionism and the noir genre,” he said. Tucker a The Hollywood Reporter.

: