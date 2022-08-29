Breadcrumbs, a platform that helps people find their ideal career in less than a month

Studying a to train in a specific area and exercise it in the workplace is something that many people have defined before entering university.

However, for others this is not so clear. It is this instance where it may be useful to resort to a platform in which you can have the possibility of define your race in less than a month.

You will achieve this by getting involved in week-long projects designed so you can identify your interests and skills hand in hand with coaches and a cohort.

Features of Bread Crumbs

The most outstanding aspects of this platform are:

Matching with your new career

With Breadcrumbs you can explore a career until in the end you are linked with one that fits your preferences, abilities and personality.

Know your career doing

Through Breadcrumbs you will have the opportunity to collaborate on projects with coaches and graduates to gauge your interest and thus determine the level of commitment you have towards the career you are exploring.

Gain the necessary experience

Along the path you take in the career exploration process with Breadcrumbs you will receive the support of a coachas well as your cohort, who will also assist you in the portfolio development with which you can then apply to job applications.

Breadcrumbs Schedule

In the search for your career with Breadcrumbs you will go through 4 stages:

Explore your new career (2 weeks)

In this stage you will go deep in your career research, helped by coaches, graduates and members, who will nourish you with their experiences.

Complete a small project (3 weeks)

At this stage you should work with your coach on a small project in which the work that you would do within your career is recreated.

Build experience (4 months)

For this stage you should already have acquired the necessary knowledge to develop projects on a larger scale in the company of your tutor and your work group, so that this allows you to increase your experience and you can be prepared to insert yourself in the labor field of your career.

Apply for a job (3 months)

Once you have successfully completed your project, the next step to take will be the search of employment in your sector.

To do this, it is recommended that you carry out the updating your resume/portfolio. Also, you must prepare for interviews after having applied for the job with the support of the members of Breadcrumbs.

To access the Breadcrumbs website click HERE