The Vivo Pad tablet appears on Geekbench showing its features

By: Brian Adam

Vivo is positioning itself as one of the best brands when it comes to buying technology. In addition, we know that the firm is preparing a launch in China, scheduled for April 11, and where it will show its Vivo X Fold folding phone in addition to the VivoPad tablet.

Now, a few days after its official launch, we can learn about part of the technical characteristics which will have the first tablet of the Asian manufacturer. And we already told you that the Vivo Pad points out ways to become a rival to take into account.

All thanks to the colleagues at MySmartPrice, who have discovered some performance tests carried out through GeekBench and in which we can confirm the processor and RAM that the Vivo Pad will mount.

Technical characteristics of the Vivo Pad

To say that the images that accompany this article belong to the new Vivo tablet, since the Asian manufacturer did not hesitate to publish some official images of the Vivo Pad. Let’s see its main features.

According to the published information, we know that the silicon heart of the Vivo Pad will be formed by a Qualcomm processor, surely the Snapdragon 870with an Adreno 650 GPU to offer great performance.

We are talking about a processor with a core at 3.19 GHz, three cores capable of reaching 2.42 GHz and another four cores with a clock speed of 1.80 GHz to guarantee the best user experience. Its 107 points in the single-core test and 3382 points in the multi-core test make the performance of this model clear. Also, this model with serial number PA2170, orIt will offer 8 GB of RAM and will come with Android 11 as standard.

Regarding the rest of the technical specifications, previous rumors suggested that this Vivo tablet would have a 11-inch screen, 2.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rateas well as support for offering content compatible with Dolby Vision, which guarantees a visual experience on a par with the best tablets on the market.

This model is also expected to offer support for the Vivo Pencil stylus and a 7860 mAh battery with a 44 W fast charge. As we indicated at the beginning of the article, its official presentation is expected to take place on April 11, so in a few days we will know all the details of the first tablet. of the signature.

And the Live Pad points out ways to become one of the best options within the mid-range. Its price is a mystery, but it could be around 300 – 400 euros, so it would be a serious alternative to the Xiaomi Pad 5, for example.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

