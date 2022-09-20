This is the ASUS ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, the most gaming phones from ASUS

Asus already announced at the end of last August via Twitter what would happen today, September 19, in the mobile segment, thinking of the most demanding with mobile games.

And it is that today has given rise to the official presentation of the new mobile models gaming of the company, the new ASUS ROG 6D and 6D , characterized mainly by the integration of the new Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ processor, whose main core reaches 3.2 GHz, being at levels similar to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.



But the specifications go much further, where it is also committed to a generous 6.78″ FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling rate, being protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

Also noteworthy is the generous 6,000 mAh battery. with support for 65W fast wired charging.

A more than dynamic mobile duo for the most demanding games

Keep in mind that both models, the ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate, they share almost the same specifications, where the difference is basically that ASUS ROG Phone 6D comes with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, while the Ultimate option, RAM goes up to 16GB and internal storage up to 512 GB, and also has the best option for heat dissipation, AeroActive Portal technology.

For the rest, they even share the same design, with gray finishes, and also including the rear RGB LED lights.

In this sense, in the photographic section it has a trio of rear cameras with a 50MP (f / 1.9) Sony IMX766 main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera, while the front camera is 12MP .

It has Enhanced Action Triggers: Air Trigger 6and they also have two USB-C connectors, something common in mobiles gaming from Asus.

They have 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E and NFCin addition to stereo speakers, fingerprint sensor integrated in the screen, and, surprise, it also has headphone jack.

It has an IPX4 certificate against liquid splashes, and Android 12 is chosen as the operating system. Prices are 969 euros for the ROG Phone 6D and 1,429.00 euros for the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate.

Full specifications are available on the respective pages linked in the previous paragraph.

Image credit: ASUS