The truth behind the Bermuda Triangle according to new studies

For many years, the Bermuda Triangle has been the subject of speculation and conspiracy theories. Many believe that this area of ​​the ocean hides supernatural forces, mysterious sea creatures, or even aliens. However, a scientist from the University of Sydney in Australia has proposed a logical explanation for the supposed mysteries of the Bermuda Triangle.

Dr. Karl Kruszelnicki has investigated the number of disappearances of planes and ships in the Bermuda Triangle and has found that this percentage is similar to that of other areas of the world with a lot of maritime and air traffic. Consequently, Dr. Kruszelnicki concludes that the disappearances are not due to supernatural forces, but rather to human error and adverse weather conditions.

What is the Bermuda triangle

The Bermuda Triangle is a 700,000 square kilometer area in the Atlantic Ocean, near the equator and a prosperous region of the world, the United States. Due to its location, there is a large amount of air and sea traffic in the area, so disappearances are not exceptional.

Many people believe that there is something supernatural behind these disappearances, such as the presence of aliens or the existence of the lost city of Atlantis. However, Australian scientist Karl Kruszelnicki has theorized that the reason so many planes and ships have disappeared without a trace in this area is simply due to human error, bad weather, and air and sea traffic. According to him, disappearances in the Bermuda Triangle are not exceptional due to the high amount of traffic in the area. Regardless, the Bermuda Triangle remains a fascinating mystery that has captured the imagination of many people over the years.

Human errors as a cause of disappearances

Kruszelnicki argues that many of the disappearances in the Bermuda Triangle can be attributed to reckless decisions made by the people involved in the missing trips. For example, Dr. Kruszelnicki cites the case of US Navy Flight 19, which disappeared in 1945. The flight consisted of five bombers, but only one of the pilots was experienced. On the other hand, the pilot in question had come to the mission with a hangover. The other four pilots were inexperienced and were following a training course.

Nor did the weather help, stormy, with waves 15 meters high. Radio transcripts show that the lead pilot and the rest of the crew disagreed on which direction they should go. The lead pilot believed he was over the Florida Keys, but his compass was miscalibrated and he decided to turn left instead of right. Due to fog and bad weather conditions, the flight became disoriented and eventually crashed into the sea.

In this way, Kruszelnicki suggests that climate and adverse weather conditions may have contributed to many of the disappearances in the Bermuda Triangle. On many occasions, missing ships and planes were last seen in heavy storms, high winds, or heavy seas. Under these conditions, navigation equipment may not function properly and pilots or captains may find it difficult to maintain control.

the search for answers

While Dr. Kruszelnicki’s explanations may seem simple, they are logical and supported by the available evidence. We may never know for sure what caused the disappearances in the Bermuda Triangle, but they are likely due to a combination of human error, bad weather, and other harsh environmental conditions. The important thing is to continue looking for answers and investigating to discover the truth behind the supposed mysteries of the Bermuda Triangle, and thus be able to put an end to the myth of aliens and sea monsters.