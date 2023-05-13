The surprising news from Twitter: advertising executive as the new CEO?

- Advertisement -

Elon Musk, now even more recognized for acquiring the Twitter platform, previously indicated that he would end his role as CEO to make way for someone else. However, despite what Twitter users might believe, Musk will keep his word and leave him the address of the company that he bought for $44 billion in 2022.

Elon Musk will keep the company in his possession, but this won’t prevent the CEO title from going to someone new in about six weeks. This arose after Elon conducted a poll on his profile over the end of the year in 2022 where he questioned his community on whether he should continue or decline the position. The response resulted in more than 57% of 15.8 million voters indicating that she should go. After six months, it appears that Musk will respond to the voter’s request for him.

It seems that despite Musk’s responses, there is already a name on the list for the CEO position. Maybe thanks to this person, the platform would have an interesting change to do things and above all increase revenue with ads.

This is happening with Twitter

Despite the fact that users questioned whether Musk would decline as CEO, he may be closer to doing so more and more. The Wall Street Journal reported that Linda Yaccarino could be the one to take over from Musk.

Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Linda Yaccarino is currently the director of publicity at NBCUniversal and has been with the company for more than ten years. In that decade, Yaccarino “has been an advocate for the industry to find better ways to measure the effectiveness of advertising,” reports the outlet. The director of publishing at NBCU took the lead for the team to launch “the Peacock streaming service in the company” itself of which advertising is a key factor.

After this history, the reason for Musk’s decision to choose Yaccarino for a position of great importance can be clarified a little more. After this decision making, several changes could occur in Twitter after Linda approaches the app with ads and especially with Twitter Blue for subscribers.

Musk has mentioned that he will still be CEO of Twitter and will take the role of CTO “overseeing product, software and sysops.” Although there are still several factors to analyze after this case, so there are still some concerns from the community.

