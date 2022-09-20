The price of the Pixel Watch appears, and it may not be what you expected

- Advertisement -

Waiting for the new smart watch Pixel Watch is official, something that will happen on October 6, the data that is being known about the first Google smartwatch is not all positive. An example of what we say is the possible price which will have the accessory. If confirmed, it will not be the best possible considering how the market is.

It has been speculated for a long time, almost since the arrival of the Pixel Watch was announced at the Google I/O developer event, that the wearable would cost a little more than many thought. And, now, quite reliable information has been leaked that confirms just this. Especially when you consider what is already possible to buy from Samsung today with the Wear OS 3 operating system.

A price that can be a problem for the Pixel Watch

According to the data that has been known, the lowest price that the smartwatch we are talking about will have will be $349.99. It is not the most expensive on the market, this honor falls to the Apple Watch, but the truth is that it will make it difficult for it to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. The reason is that the 40-millimeter version stays at €279 and, of 44 mm, it goes up to 309. Therefore, we are talking about a significantly lower price. A bad start, really.

Google

But the negative comparisons do not end here. An example is that everything suggests that the battery that the Pixel Watch will have will be lower load than the one included in Samsung models. This can make the Korean firm’s device better in autonomy. And apart from that, it has been indicated for a long time that the processor that will include the Google team will be an Exynos that was launched in the year 2018. That is to say, it is something old (although perfectly usable for a smart watch, everything must be said).

The truth is that you have to wait for the product to be official, but the truth is that things are not looking particularly good. But yes, Google may have kept a few aces up my sleeve in what has to do with functionality and usage options. It will be necessary to see if this is so, since otherwise sales may suffer.

The colors in which the smartwatch will arrive

This is information that has just appeared. And they won’t be the same for the different versions it will make of the Pixel Watch (one with access to Wifi and, another, with option LTE to be connected to the Internet in any situation). The first will be Black/Obsidian, Silver/Chalk and Gold/Hazel -we are talking about the case and the strap, respectively-. In what has to do with the option with mobile data, the ones that will be in the game from the first moment are Black / Obsidian, Silver / Carbon and Gold / Hazel.

