The new generation of Apple Watch is official, and there is a big surprise: the Ultra

- Advertisement -

generation-of- -Watch-is- -and-there.jpg" width="980" height="565" >

Obviously, the most important thing that Apple has presented today at its event is the iPhone 14. But this does not mean that it is the only thing that has been seen in it. Thus, the Cupertino company has renewed its range of smart watches and, in addition, it has surprised with the arrival of a new member: the version called Ultra.

With the idea of ​​maintaining its first position in the smartphone market, something that is becoming more and more complicated, since Wear OS has been going strong, the idea is to increase the pressure with the new model that has been released this year and, as not with a proper evolution of the Apple Watch that we already know to date. And, the truth is that you can get this seen the seen.

Renewal of the Apple Watch that we already know

- Advertisement -

The new Apple Watch Series 8 includes some interesting new features, such as the function that allows you to measure the body temperaturel, that an excellent indication of being able to have health problems. And, this, surely for many users is very useful to know exactly when to go to the doctor. Besides, the screen uses a little better and the design does not change practically anything.

With advances in the operating system to offer optimized functions in the section of the Health (particularly there has been talk of the femininewhich has had a great weight and excellent utility is advancing) and the recognition of physical activity, it should be noted that in what has to do with the design there are certain changes in the edges that are flatter.

Manzana

The autonomy has also been improved, which now reaches 18 hours and with the new Low consumption mode up to 36. And something that is very important is the option that is added with two new sensors that integrate the equipment (an accelerometer of three axes and one of gravity) that allows crashes to be detected, including those that can occur with cars.

The prices of this new generation are from 499 euros the GPS model and 499 the one that includes GPS. From today it can be booked and purchased on September 16.

The most striking, comes the Apple Watch Ultra

- Advertisement -

This is the most relevant thing that Apple has shown at the event in terms of smart watches. The wearable will be larger, reaching 49 millimeters and its design in which resistance is very much in mind makes it a differential. The reason is the use of titanium and sapphire in the construction, among other things.

It could be said that the device is ruggedized since it impressively withstands falls and bumps (and, of course, everything that has to do with water). In other words, it is a model for the most demanding because it is even WR100 certified to withstand very important dives and the GPS is dual-band to increase precision.

Manzana

With a new quick access to functions button, which will allow access to frequently used functions, connectivity is better than those of its smaller brothers (without missing all the functions that these have included for generations. Some important inclusions are a siren of high power to use it in case of emergency and the creation of important points in the routes thanks to the compass.

- Advertisement -

With an autonomy that reaches 36 hours on one charge and the ability to get up to 60 with Economy Mode, the crown Includes additional features such as regulate brightness from the screen. An eminently sporty model that comes to compete with those of Garmin or Polar.

The price of this new Apple Watch Ultra is €999 with availability for reservation from today and, the sale, on September 23.

The Watch SE is updated toon

This model will be the entry model of the company with a price from $249 and it has a 30% larger screen and is a 20% more powerful. The sale, from September 16.

>