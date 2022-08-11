The Motorola Razr 2022 is a big threat to Samsung’s Flip

- Advertisement -

The Razr 2022 has just been presented in China to become the biggest competition to the Galaxy Z Flip5 that was presented yesterday at Unpacked.

Foldable phones only represent a small portion of the gigantic smartphone market, but sales continue to grow. Samsung largely dominates the segment (74% in the first quarter of 2022) although it is not alone and the competition is accelerating as the rest of the big manufacturers are setting their sights on this type of design. And always waiting for the foldable iPhone to definitely blow up sales, as expected.

Motorola Razr 2022

The Lenovo brand has delayed the launch of its new foldable for a few days to coincide with the Samsung event. A full-fledged counterprogramming because that’s the only way to understand your ad a few hours later. It must be said that for the original Razr Motorola resurrected an iconic model that swept sales fifteen years ago and still has a legion of followers. Precisely, Samsung was “inspired” by him to produce the Flip. That said, it’s the ultimate alternative to Samsung’s compact foldable.

Retaining the main ‘clamshell’ design and stainless steel and glass chassis, Motorola has slimmed down the model to a thickness of just 7.62mm when open and increased the Razr 2022’s flexible OLED main screen to 1.5mm. 6.7 inches and added an update frequency of 144Hzsuperior to that of the Flip.

The outer screen used for notifications and media control is 2.7 inches with native resolution 800 x 573 considerably larger than the 1.9-inch external screen of the Flip in a section that we expected Samsung to improve and that did not arrive.

Motorola has upgraded the internal hardware with the chipset Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen1the most advanced Qualcomm, along with 12 Gbytes of RAM and 512 Gbytes of storage capacity.

Another improvement comes from the section on cameras, now with a main dual sensor, the first with 50 megapixels and OIS optical stabilization and the second with a 13 megapixel wide angle. The battery capacity has also increased quite a bit, from 2,800 to an appreciable 3,500 MHz with fast charging.

The price of the Motorola Razr 2022 in China (in exchange) ranges from $890 to $1,380. We fear that in the international market they will be higher, although if you are looking for the best alternative to Samsung’s Flip, here is the best