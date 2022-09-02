The most watched in streaming in Argentina during August

The most viewed by Argentines in

With the return to Westeros on Sunday nights, the series House of the Dragon was ranked first among the most viewed by Argentines August. With only two chapters, it was enough for the new fiction of HBO Y hbo max to take the top spot by getting 1.5 billion views. But those who draw attention are the great music awards that won second and third place. We tell you what else the Argentines chose during August.

In position 2 and 3 appear the awards ceremonies. The VMA’s of mtv managed to position themselves well above with the musical shows of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Annita and the much talked about number with kisses included of bad bunny transmitted by the platform PlutoTv. It reached almost 500 million possible viewers and had more than 900 thousand interactions on social networks. and the other was The Gardel Awards 2022the award that rewards local music figures who achieved almost 50 million potential reach.

The reggaeton player made history by becoming the first non-English speaking singer to win the MTV VMAs as "Artist of the Year"

From fourth place onwards, the most watched by Argentines once again has to do with fiction. The one that appears on the list after the Gardel Awards is She Hulk: Defender of Heroesthe new series of Disney+ which is starring Tatiana Maslany in the role of Lennifer Walters, the Hulk’s cousin who gains her powers after an accident. Of course, the impact has to do with the special effects of the series and its premiere, which reached more than 40 million views.

The fifth place is from the successful series of AMC that can be seen by Netflix in Argentina, called Better Call Saulthe prequel to breaking bad. Both fictions are among the favorites of Argentines and at the end of the series it managed to enter the top 5 of the most watched for the local public. And who follows him on the list is neither more nor less than The Sandman, the production based on the comic of the same name by Neil Gainman. It didn’t appear last month, but word of mouth helped it break into the top 10 with a potential reach of 20 million views.

The rest of the top 10 is completed woman-fragranced coffee (Netflix) with 21.5 million views, The pack (Prime Video) with 9.6 million views, stranger things (Netflix) that stays in the conversation with 9 million and Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin (HBO Max), with Argentina Maia Refico, which closes the top 10 with 7.8 million views.

To achieve this report of video streaming, Kantar IBOPE Media Argentina, told TechSmart that it uses artificial intelligence through the impact and engagement generated by comments and posts on social networks, blogs, forums and news sites. “Looking at the August ranking, it is observed as a main characteristic that, unlike other months where one or two Players (the largest globally) prevailed, we began to see a much more diverse ranking where practically all streaming companies are in the Top 10; either with 1, 2 or 3 contents”, he said Ariel Hajmi, CEO of Kantar IBOPE Media Argentina and Uruguay, about the August streaming ranking when asked by TechSmart.

The most viewed by Argentines in August

About these monthly rankings that the measurement company provides to TechSmart, Hajmi assured that this is only the first phase of the new local streaming scenario: “We are very happy to announce a new stage that the company is beginning to open in the world, in the region and, particularly, in Argentina, to incorporate the measurements of the streaming platforms, or as it is commonly called in local jargon: the streaming rating. This project consists of several phases.”

