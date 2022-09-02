Apple Arcade gets a Trivia game developed in partnership with Tom Hanks

users will have one more game at their disposal, Hanx 101 Trivia. In case you find the name a little familiar, it’s because it was created by actor Tom . The platform had already received My Talking Tom+, the famous title of the talking cat and its adventures. This time, the game is the first of its kind to arrive on Arcade, which was launched in 2019 with availability for products such as Apple TV, iPhone and iPad. Currently, the company’s game service has more than 70 titles for users to access and play whenever they want. The list could even be longer, but some games left the catalog in July.

Overall, Hanx 101 Trivia has over 58,000 questions for you to answer. In addition, they cover the most diverse subjects ranging from topics such as history, art, science, technology and business. - Advertisement - The Apple Arcade service also has games like Cut The Rope, Fruit Ninja and SongPop on its list to provide fun to its subscribers. The value per month is R$9.90 and there is a period of 7 free days to try the platform and see if you like to enjoy its games.

developed-in-partnership-with.jpeg" width="660" height="347">

