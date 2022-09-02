HomeMobileAndroidThe new Assassin's Creed is revealed, Twitter is testing the editing of...

The new Assassin’s Creed is revealed, Twitter is testing the editing of tweets, this is the recap

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
the new assassins creed is revealed twitter is testing the.jpg
the new assassins creed is revealed twitter is testing the.jpg
- Advertisement -

Twitter is finally launching the tests of a long-awaited feature: the modification of tweets. A leak reveals many details about the next installment of assassin’s creed, Ubisoft’s cult saga. And Disney, which plans to launch a formula similar to that of Amazon Prime. This is the recap of the main news of September 1, 2022.

AC miragerevealed-Twitter-is-testing-the.jpg">
Credits: Ubisoft

This September 2, 2022, one of the most anticipated series of the year will make its debut on Amazon Prime Video. We are obviously talking about the show event The Lord of the Rings: the rings of power. With this new series, Amazon has embarked on a pharaonic project, with a budget exceeding 465 million dollars, just for the first season. Or 150 million dollars more than the cost of the first trilogy directed by Peter Jackson. Will she be able to convince the public and fans of Tolkien’s work? Start of response this September 2, 2022 with the first two episodes. In the meantime, let’s see together the main information for this September 1, 2022.

Twitter is finally testing tweet editing

We no longer believed in it, and yet it is a reality. Twitter announced this Thursday, September 1, the start of the test phase dedicated to one of the features most awaited by users of the platform: the possibility of modifying their tweets. For the moment, this new button is being tested with a small panel of users, before being extended to Twitter Blue subscribers, the social network’s paid formula.

- Advertisement -

More details : Twitter is finally testing the button to edit its tweets

Leak reveals all about the next Assassin’s Creed

This is the major leak of this September 1, 2022. Indeed, a lot of information has leaked on the web concerning the next opus of Assassin’s Creed, the cult saga of Ubisoft. The title will respond to the name of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and will take place in 9th century Baghdad. Obviously, the RPG formula adopted since AC Origins will disappear, the title returning to its first loves, infiltration and assassination. Given the extent of the leaks, Ubisoft has formalized the existence of the title, and a detailed presentation of this episode will be held on September 10, 2022.

If you have any of these ‘apps’ installed on your Android mobile, delete them right now

More details : Assassin’s Creed Mirage formalized by Ubisoft, release scheduled for 2023

Disney wants its Amazon Prime

The Walt Disney Company is reportedly exploring the idea of ​​launching a membership program similar to what Amazon Prime offers. Via this formula, users could claim specific reductions and advantages on streaming services (Disney+), parks, shops and resorts of the American giant or even Disney shows.

- Advertisement -

More details : Disney could launch its own Amazon Prime-style subscription

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

The most watched in streaming in Argentina during August

About these monthly rankings that the measurement company provides to TechSmart, Hajmi assured...
Apple

Apple Arcade gets a Trivia game developed in partnership with Tom Hanks

Apple Arcade users will have one more game at their disposal, Hanx 101 Trivia....

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.