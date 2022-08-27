The latest beta of the drivers for Intel Arc occupies 1.2GB

- Advertisement -

The dedicated graphics Arc They have been far from starting off on the right foot due to some for whom the mediocre label is too big for them. It sounds exaggerated, but from the outside it gives the impression that the company was late with the drivers, which has resulted in a bad premiere that can lead to reputational damage.

The initial poor reviews are forcing Intel to get its act together in a hurry, so it’s no surprise that we’re seeing their driver updates contain a lot more stuff than the competition. The beta released by Intel requires 1.2GB of available disk space. compared to the 500MB that are usually common in NVIDIA and Radeon.

Between the fixes contributed by the beta version of the Intel Arc driver 30.101.3276 for Windows 10 and 11 there are several for Marvel’s Spider-Man, Saint’s Row and Gears 5 when using the DirectX 12 APIwhich is in addition to another one of shadow corruption in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (DirectX 11) and another one that some third-party camera applications may show corruption in the resulting video after recording it in full screen.

The Arc Intel Control Panel has also received several fixes covering the incorrect display of unwanted values ​​in game profiles, an issue with dual-display configurations, the app itself not working over some languages, or experience Windows timeout detection and recovery (TDR), plus intermittent soft hang when starting a capture or stream with Arc Control Studio.

There are still many things pending, including a handful of bugs that affect the aforementioned Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Sniper Elite 5all about DirectX 12. As far as the application is concerned, the list is even longer, covering not only graphic configuration issues, but also Windows, recording and transmission software, scaling and VRAM metrics.

It seems that Intel is rowing with all its might so that its dedicated graphics do not end up sinking, but we are very afraid that, at this point, they have it impossible to convince Radeon and NVIDIA users. Despite everything, it is in the best interest of the company to make the effort now to start the second generation with better foundations, something very necessary if we see the increasing dominant position of NVIDIA in the sector.