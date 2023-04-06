5G News
The iPhone Weather app has problems again today

The iPhone Weather app has problems again today

Mobileiphone

Published on

By Abraham
Just a few days after being out of commission, Apple’s Weather application is once again causing problems for many users.

No data is displayed when you open the app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Or, in some cases, after a long time.

on the page of Apple System Statusthe company highlights that Weather services are currently facing a problem and “some users are affected.”

However, Apple only points out that “Next hour’s precipitation may not be available for Alaska due to a data provider outage.”

Although it is still unclear why the Weather app is facing recurring issues, users can still rely on third-party apps.

