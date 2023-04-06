OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite: Specifications and price

- Advertisement -

OnePlus has announced two new products in the OnePlus Nord family: the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite5G offers the key features to enhance the user experience. This new smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 108-megapixel main camera and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC ultra-fast charging.

Technical specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite5G arrives with a large 5000mAh battery that allows users to enjoy more entertainment without worrying about running out of battery.

- Advertisement -

In addition, thanks to its 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition ultra-fast charging system, the device can reach 80% of its battery capacity in just 30 minutes, optimizing use and reducing downtime (lack of use due to being connected to network).

It also doubles charging cycles and works to increase battery life and overall long-term health as by incorporating 12 sensors into the smartphone, the device monitors its temperature and prevents it from overheating.

In this way, the longer battery life means longer use of the phone and more time to enjoy the enhanced features.

- Advertisement -

Starting with its photographic system, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite5G marks a milestone by becoming the first OnePlus smartphone that boasts a 108-megapixel main camera, allowing you to capture all the details with a single click.

The device is equipped with a formidable 3x lossless zoom, allowing users to take sharp photos, even from a distance. Also, to ensure superior quality selfies, the 16 MP front camera and enhanced software add more detail to every photo and video.

Thanks to its 6.72-inch FHD 120Hz display, this device allows users to enjoy more content and connect with all the visual elements on the screen.

- Advertisement -

Plus, with its adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite automatically switches based on the usage scenario to maximize battery efficiency. Similarly, to improve the user experience, this smartphone features Global DC Dimming, an improved screen backlighting system that reduces eye fatigue and allows longer exposure time to content in low-light environments.

The latest component of the Nord family is also equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset for higher performance and smoother, high frame rate during long gaming sessions.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite expands the internal storage up to 8 GB of temporary virtual RAM for fast and smooth application loading. Also, this device comes with the OxygenOS 13.1 update already installed, thanks to which gamers can enjoy an improved and intuitive experience. Users can quickly access their games with quick launch, avoid distractions when Game Focus mode is activated, and use efficient GPA frame stabilizer to reduce system lag.

Regarding sound quality and accessories, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite5G offers high-quality audio with its dual speaker system and a volume level that can be increased up to 200%. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack for those who prefer to use wired headphones.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite5G exudes a simple and fresh charm that stands out for its range of colors: Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray. The classic design of the Nord family is accentuated by the arrangement of the camera in two circles at the rear.

It also features ceramic-like anti-fingerprint texture which, together with its 2.8D curved back flat-edge design and 8.3mm thickness, provides users with extreme comfort when holding the phone.

Availability and price

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Pastel Lime – 8 + 128 GB capacity = €329

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Chromatic Gray – Capacity of 8 + 128 GB = €329



