The iPhone gains haptic keyboard thanks to iOS 16: So you can activate it

Ever since the Taptic Engine was introduced in iphone-6s-iphone-7-and-the-first-iphone-se-are-not-compatible/">iPhone 7, iPhones have offered a great experience every time you interacted with app icons on the home screen and performed certain gestures.

However, the iPhone keyboard has never offered haptic feedback. Now, With iOS 16, Apple has finally rolled out this functionality to its native keyboard.

What is haptic feedback?

With haptic feedback, your phone can let you know when you’re making contact with its touch screen by generating a small vibration.

On iPhones, haptic feedback is provided by the Taptic Engine, which are basically little motors that produce a vibration.

For years Android has had keyboards that provided haptic feedback every time a key was pressed. iPhone users were able to use third-party keyboards to emulate the same experience on iOS because Apple’s native keyboard lacked haptic feedback.

However, with iOS 16, iPhones can offer haptic feedback on the keyboard using the same Taptic Engine that powers other forms of vibration for different gestures.

How to turn on haptic feedback on iPhone keyboard in iOS 16

Haptic feedback on an iPhone keyboard is available through a new keyboard feedback section in iOS 16.

Before you can use it, you will need to update your iPhone to iOS 16 which is available for download on iPhone 8 and later models. Once you’ve installed the latest iOS update, you can turn on haptic feedback on the iPhone keyboard by opening the Settings app in iOS.

(1) Within Settings select Sounds and vibrations

(2) On the next screen, tap on Keyboard feedback.

(3) Here, turn on the Vibration switch until it turns green

Haptic feedback will now be d on your iPhone. Every time you interact with your keyboard, you’ll experience vibrations when you tap a key or make swipe gestures on it.

How to disable haptic feedback on iPhone keyboard in iOS 16

If you don’t want to use haptic feedback on the iOS keyboard or you don’t like the experience when typing on it, you can turn it off at any time. Follow the guide above to access the Keyboard vibration option in the Settings app and turn it off.