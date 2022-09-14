Premieres of the week of September 12, 2022 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney +

- Advertisement -

The second week of September 2022 is here, and with it a good amount of hbo- -prime-video-and- /">premieres that will make you spend it in the best possible way, making use of the subscriptions you have on streaming video platforms. We show you the most interesting that you should not miss among the series and movies that are new.

Possibly, the most striking of all that lands this week of September 12 is the fifth season of the HBO Max series, The Handmaid’s Tale (This will happen on September 15). We will return to this broken society that shows how fanaticism is a serious problem, whichever way you look at it. We will see if June, Moira and all the others are able to face the Gilead state and finish it.

Also interesting is the series Holy from Netflix. This will let us see as a police officer who tries by all means to find one of the worst drug dealers that exist. To do this, she will have the collaboration of the Brazilian police. A good thriller that is perfectly interpreted by Raúl Arévalo, as almost always. Premiere on September 16.

Other premieres arriving the week of September 12, 2022

we leave you a list in which you will be able to see the most interesting things that arrive this week at the different VOD services that are the most important in Spain and, therefore, you will know exactly when the series or movie that most interests you begins. It is the following:

Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners: Season One Premiere September 13

The King, Vicente Fernández: premiere on September 14

Missing in Lorenskog: premiere of the first season on September 14

The Catholic School: premiere on September 14

The sins of our mother: premiere of the first season on September 14

How to train your dragon 3: premiere on September 14

Broad Peak: Premiere September 14

Happy death day 2: premiere on September 14

Body in the Woods: Premiere September 15

The funniest game: premiere on September 15

Merlí: Sapere Aude: premiere of the second season on September 16

Revenge now: premiere on September 16

Mirror, mirror: premiere on September 16

Destiny: The Winx Saga: Season 2 Premiere on September 16

Skanda! The fall of Wirecard: premiere on September 16

hbo max

Birdgirl: Premiere September 14

The Espookys: Season 2 Premiere September 18

Prime Video

Goodnight, Mom: Premiere September 16

Grand Tour: season four premiere on September 16

A Private Affair: Season One Premiere September 16

Disney+

Mija: The Price of Triumph: September 14

Malcolm in the Middle: all seasons premiere on September 14

America: Extraordinary Landscapes: Premiere September 14

